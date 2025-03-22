Mexico Football and Panama Football will both try to become just the second nation to win a Concacaf Nations League final when the sides meet in Sunday night’s final in Southern California.

Raul Jimenez’s brace pushed Mexico to a 2-0 victory over Canada Football , with the Fulham striker pouncing on an opportunistic first-minute chance before sealing it with a phenomenal free-kick strike later in the second half.

Mexico vs. Panama Odds Sunday, 9:30 p.m. ET - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. TV: OneSoccer (Canada); Paramount+, Univision, TUDN (United States) Mexico -209 Panama +525 Draw +275 Over/Under 2.5 goals +110/-143 Odds via Bet365

Meanwhile, Panama are coming off one of the most famous wins in their nation’s history, upsetting United States Soccer 1-0 on Cecilio Waterman’s now-viral stoppage-time winner .

Mexico owns a 15-match unbeaten run against Panama (13 wins, 2 draws) in all fixtures, including a 3-0 victory in a Concacaf Nations League semifinal last year.

Jimenez and Gimenez

Mexico went with two strikers (sort of) against Canada

Pundits the world over wondered whether Javier Aguirre would opt to field Raul Jimenez or Santiago Gimenez in his starting XI against Canada. The answer, it turns out, was both.

While Mexico’s formation was officially announced as a 4-4-2, it was mostly Jimenez playing as a traditional No. 9 and Gimenez occupying the flanks.

And oddly enough, the way the match transpired made it hard to render a verdict on whether it was a good approach. Jimenez’s first goal came so early — literally before a minute had ticked off the clock — that Mexico was able to spend the majority of the day absorbing pressure and looking for space on the counter.

But what was clear is just how important an in-form Jimemez is to his national side. His second free-kick goal was truly world-class, and he was also enormously important defensively to keep Canada’s attack frustrated.

Smash, Grab & Roll

Panama left it late, but kept up recent success vs. USA

Panama has had the United States’ number to some extent in recent years, but even Los Canaleros may have expected they would require extra time or penalties to pull off another win over their far more fancied continental rivals .

Instead, after keeping the USMNT attack mostly at bay, Panama capitalized on one of its rare forays forward when Waterman picked out the bottom left corner and then found his idol Thierry Henry on the sidelines.

The challenge now is to recover physically and emotionally from what was a draining evening. Panama ceded two-thirds of the possession and ceded 11 shots to the Americans, who were most dangerous after Patrick Agyemang’s insertion midway through the second half.

But the stakes of the occasion should provide the needed adrenaline: Panama is still seeking its first-ever Concacaf title of any sort in what is its fourth appearance in a final. The three previous final disappointments came in the Concacaf Gold Cup, twice to the USMNT and more recently to Mexico in a 1-0 loss in 2023.

Flattering to deceive

Mexico's limited attack worth fading

Oddsmakers are expecting a lower total here, but maybe they aren’t extreme enough in those expectations.

Even though Panama is winless in regulation in its last 15 in this series, the fact Panama is so committed to playing deep — and reasonably good at doing so — has kept scores very low, particularly if Mexico can’t break through early.

And while Mexico did get their early goal against Canada, they weren’t particularly threatening from open play goal after going in front. Some of that was by design, but there’s still reason to doubt that this Mexico side can find a breakthrough when they don’t get the fortunate bounces that they did Thursday.

So I'm playing an aggressive wager on a very low total, coming in under 1.5 goals at +225 odds and an implied 30.8 percent probability. It has cashed in nine of the previous 15 meetings between these teams, including five of 11 times in competitive fixtures, and two out of four competitive fixtures at neutral sites.