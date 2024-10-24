Chelsea are set to return to European action when they travel to Athens to face off with Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The Blues turned in an excellent performance but fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield most recently, but they have won their only Europa Conference League game so far after victory against Gent last time out. Panathinaikos on the other hand were held to a draw by Borac in their only European clash so far, and they currently sit sixth in the Greek League after eight games so far this campaign.

With a busy domestic schedule ahead for both sides there are expected to be plenty of changes to the teams, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Panathinaikos Team News

Fotis Ioannidis ruled out

The Greek giants will be without their star forward for this game after Fotis Ioannidis was ruled out with an adductor injury, while the manager will also be forced to deal with the absences of Dimitris Limnios, Zeca and Tonny Vilhena who are all ineligible as they have all been left out of the club's Conference League squad.

Andraz Sporor is also a doubt after missing the weekend fixture, but former Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri can shoulder the responsibility in attack as he is expected to start while Morocco's World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi should start in midfield too.

Panathinaikos Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Fotis Ioannidis Adductor November 2024 Andraz Sporor Illness October 2024 Dimitris Limnios Ineligible January 2025 Zeca Ineligible January 2025 Tonny Vilhena Ineligible January 2025

Panathinaikos Predicted XI

Jeremejeff to replace Ioannidis

Panathinaikos Predicted XI: Dragowski; Kotsiras, Jedvaj, Ingason, Mladenovic; Gnezda, Ounahi; Pellistri, Bakasetas, Djuricic; Jeremejeff

Panathinaikos Predicted Substitutes: Lilo (GK), Max (DEF), Lodygin (GK), Schenkeveld (DEF), Vagiannidis (DEF), Bregou (MID), Nikas (MID), Mancini (MID), Maksimovic (MID), Arao (MID), Tete (FWD),

With Premier League experience to his name Pellistri should get the nod in attack ahead of Brazilian star Tete, while Swede Alexander Jeremejeff should lead the line in the absence of Ioannidis and Sporar for this clash.

Chelsea Team News

Several stars left in London

After suffering defeat at the weekend, Enzo Maresca turns his attention to getting the team back to winning ways but he will do it without a host of first-team regulars in Athens.

Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia were all left out of the European squad as a way of managing their minutes this season so won't feature, but the manager has also opted to leave Reece James, Nicolas Jackson, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto and Moises Caicedo at home for this game.

The squad have a full bill of health heading into the fixture, so Maresca feels he has enough options to go with without them.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cole Palmer Ineligible January 2025 Romeo Lavia Ineligible January 2025 Welsey Fofana Ineligible January 2025 Moises Caicedo Not selected October 2024 Nicolas Jackson Not selected October 2024 Malo Gusto Not selected October 2024 Reece James Not selected October 2024 Levi Colwill Not selected October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared the latest selection news for his team ahead of the game.

"Yes he [Jorgensen] is here and available to play. "Joao since he arrived is doing very well with us. He is doing fantastic. Everything I can say is good things. The only thing is we have Joao and also more players that are unfortunately not playing but not because they are not playing well in the week. Hopefully soon we can give him more minutes and more chances." ​​​​​​

Chelsea Predicted XI

Pedro Neto to start

Chelsea Predicted XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga; Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Sanchez (GK), Bergstrom (GK), Cucurella (DEF), Fernandez (MID), Chukwuemeka (MID), Rak-Sakyi (MID), Madueke (FWD), Sancho (FWD), George (FWD), Guiu (FWD), Mheuka (FWD).

With several first-team starts missing, the starting lineup essentially picks itself for Chelsea with a host of the fringe players set to feature, including Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix in attack. Renato Veiga should continue at left-back with a midfield of Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall likely to get the nod over Enzo Fernandez and a Carney Chukwuemeka who hasn't featured for the club this season.