The Key Match Incidents Panel unanimously agreed that Havertz should not have been on the field for his actions.

As he went unpunished, the German was able to grab the winner against Brentford.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz should have been sent off before scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory against Brentford for his ‘clear act of simulation', a panel has concluded,

Taking the Gunners to the top of the Premier League standings on 9 March, the German international headed home in the 86th minute after escaping a second yellow card for diving.

The former Chelsea man received his first caution during stoppage time of the first half for elbowing Kristoffer Ajer. Later on in the affair, then he fell to the ground in the penalty box after appearing to come together with Nathan Collins.

Replays of the incident clearly showed there was limited contact between the two players – and now the Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel has ruled that Havertz should have been issued a second yellow card as a consequence of his actions.

Kai Havertz Should Have Been Sent Off vs Brentford

‘A clear act of simulation’

Consisting of five members – three former players or coaches from a pool of five retained by the top flight, plus a representative from the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) – the KMI Panel sits to vote on key decisions. The voting then feeds into an overall ranking system used to determine how much they receive in bonuses.

It was unanimously agreed that Havertz should’ve been sent off by the referee, Rob Jones, for his ‘clear act of simulation’. This means he should not have been on the pitch to score Arsenal’s second goal of the top-tier meeting.

“Havertz is already falling when the defender makes contact, brushing Havertz’s hip. The panel unanimously agreed the on-field decision was incorrect and Havertz should have been awarded a second caution for a ‘clear act of simulation.’”

At the time, Jones was consulted by the furious Brentford players and, according to The Times, Collins was allegedly heard shouting “it’s a f***ing disgrace!” towards the man in the middle. After losing the game, Bees boss Thomas Frank gave his two cents on the situation. He said:

“For me, it was a clear dive – the penalty shout. If you see that slowly back, it’s clear. Maybe it’s difficult for Rob, the ref, but the linesman should have seen it, in my opinion, clearly. I actually don’t think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored the goal.”

Dermot Gallagher Explains Why Jones Couldn’t Give Penalty

VAR could not get involved

Dermot Gallagher, a former Premier League referee, offered his expertise on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, explaining that as Jones didn’t award an on-field penalty, the Arsenal ace was unable to receive a second yellow card:

“He could [say it’s simulation] but what you have to remember is that the VAR says no penalty, he can’t recommend a second yellow card. The only time he can say ‘it’s simulation’ is if the referee gives a penalty because the player has then deceived the referee. "He can then go back, give a second yellow card and send him off. So there’s the dilemma, there is no halfway house, it is all or nothing. As he doesn’t give a penalty, it’s not a yellow card. I think there is enough physical contact, if you’re going to send a player off for diving, it has to be a clear dive."

The north Londoners are yet to play a Premier League match since the controversy at the Emirates earlier this month, but the German international took part in 120 minutes of action against Porto in the Champions League three days later, scoring in the penalty shootout win.