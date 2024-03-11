Highlights Robert Hunt's new $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers includes unprecedented guarantees for an interior offensive lineman.

Hunt's versatility and performance make him a valuable asset for new head coach Canales' o-line plans, though he'll have a hard time living up to his salary.

The Panthers may face repercussions if their overspending continues, but they can afford to splurge for now with Young on a rookie deal.

Every year in NFL free agency, it always feels like there's a contract or two that comes from completely out of nowhere. Whether it's the length or financial aspects of the deal, there's some detail that sends social media into a frenzy.

At the time of writing, it's been less than six hours since the legal tampering period officially opened, but the Carolina Panthers have submitted their early entrant into that contest. According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the team has agreed to terms with free agent guard Robert Hunt on a five-year deal worth $100 million.

The contract also includes $63 million guaranteed, which is the most ever for an interior offensive lineman. By all accounts, the contract dwarfs what Hunt was expected to get in free agency, and stands out as yet another move in a string of bizarre and questionable decisions made by the Panthers' front office.

However, while the deal is certainly on the (very) lucrative end of the spectrum, it does accomplish the Panthers' top offseason priority of providing support for first overall pick Bryce Young.

Hunt Is a Good Guard Suddenly Worth Elite Tackle Money

New head coach Dave Canales needed to beef up the o-line for Young's sake

Dave Canales wasn't the sexiest name on the head coaching market - the Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson and Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik were sucking up all the offensive coordinator helium this offseason - but his hire wasn't without warrant.

He was the architect of Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign last season, and his work with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay this past season was a heck of an encore.

QBs Under Canales Category Geno Smith (2022) Baker Mayfield (2023) Pass Yards 4,282 4,044 TDs 30 28 INTs 11 10 Passer Rating 100.9 94.6

Young should thrive in Canales' system, which emphasizes play action passing far more than Frank Reich's scheme did.

Canales also runs a lot of delays, both in the passing and running game. He likes to leave tight ends as in-line blockers before letting them leak out in the flat or over the middle, and halfback draws were a staple with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White last year.

Now armed with the best running quarterback he's coached since Russell Wilson, designed quarterback runs will likely feature often for the Panthers this year too.

Of course, complex running game concepts are easier to deploy when you have talented linemen, and the Panthers got a good one in Hunt.

Hunt finished with a 77.0 overall grade from PFF last season, which ranked sixth among all guards (out of 79 total qualified players). He was flagged for only two penalties and surrendered only one sack, making him one of the best pass-blocking guards in the league (75.7 pass block grade).

Hunt will fit nicely into Canales' zone-blocking scheme, which is similar to the one Mike McDaniels runs with the Miami Dolphins.

Despite his talent, Hunt's deal is still exorbitant in every sense. The Philadelphia Eagles just re-signed Landon Dickerson to a four-year, $84 million contract, and Hunt beat his guarantee by $13 million. The Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom ($102.5 million) is the only interior lineman whose deal is worth more overall than Hunt's new pact.

The former Dolphin does have more versatility than most, as he played both left and right tackle in his rookie season and performed adequately. However, he's a true guard at this point, and the fact he received the same contract as All-Pro Quentin Nelson (with an extra year added on) feels gratuitous.

The Panthers were always going to have to overspend to bring in top talent given the sad state of the franchise, and they can afford to splurge while Young is playing on his rookie deal. However, this kind of carelessness can come back to haunt a franchise quickly, especially if Young eventually proves himself worthy of a monster contract of his own.

