The Carolina Panthers currently find themselves in the midst of a major rebuild. Their roster has been torn apart over the past year or two, and the team really embraced their tank during the 2023 season.

While they've made some moves this offseason to improve their depleted roster, there's still a lot of room to grow. Unfortunately, due to their acquisition of Bryce Young last year, their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would have been first overall, was sent to the Chicago Bears.

Carolina didn't let that stop them from making some important additions, though. The Panthers were without a first-round pick, but did own the first selection in the second round of the draft. They ended up trading with the Buffalo Bills to move up one spot, and grab the last selection on Day 1 of the draft.

Carolina wound up using that pick on a wide receiver, Xavier Legette, out of South Carolina. An anonymous NFL personnel evaluator sees some similarities between star receiver D.K. Metcalf and Legette:

Not quite the athlete Metcalf is, but he's got some game-breaking ability like that, and he can do a little more with versatility as a runner and pass-catcher.

There are some similarities between the two, and this comparison will definitely excite Panthers fans, as the team has needed a talented receiver for Young to get the ball to.

Are the Comparisons Between Legette and Metcalf Legit?

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Legette was definitely one of the more interesting selections in the first round. It makes sense that the Panthers drafted a receiver, as the supporting cast for Young during his rookie season was porous at best. Still, not many scouts expected Legette to be selected as high as he was.

Xavier Legette in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 12 Receptions 71 Receiving Yards 1,255 Yards per Reception 17.7 Receiving TD's 7

Just by looking at Legette, there are some immediate comparisons to Metcalf. Legette is a tall, strong receiver, standing at 6'1", 221 lbs. He has great ball skills, and can win contested catches routinely. Legette has shown the ability to adjust to bad throws, and get to the ball to make a play, no matter where the quarterback puts it.

He is also pretty fast despite his big frame, and can be used as a vertical threat, unlike a lot of receivers with his size. All of these traits are very similar to those of Metcalf, so those comparisons do make sense.

However, as the scout admitted himself, Legette isn't quite the same athlete as Metcalf coming out of college. Legette's footwork could use some improvement, and he could stand to be more explosive off the line of scrimmage.

While Legette does have vertical speed, he lacks acceleration, as it can take some time for him to reach that speed. Finally, Legette also struggles to change direction quickly in the open field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers have needed WR help for some time, as they have only had two receivers not named D.J. Moore top 1,000 yards in a season since 2015.

Overall, Legette might be a little bit more of a project than other receivers in the class, but that doesn't make it a bad selection for Carolina—though some do believe they whiffed on this pick.

As the Panthers try to support their young quarterback, they've simultaneously been adding different skill sets to their offense.

Legette brings abilities that weren't on the roster previously, and his deep-ball prowess will be very useful for Young in his sophomore campaign, especially considering he'll be working across from arguably the best short- and intermediate-route runner in the NFL in Diontae Johnson.

With Legette and Johnson on the outside and a new head coach in Dave Canales calling the shots, the Panthers are in line for a massive boost in quality of play and overall success in 2024 compared to last season's debacle.

