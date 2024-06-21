Highlights Adam Thielen praises young QB Bryce Young for showing growth in the offseason.

An All-Pro wide receiver is seeing his quarterback take a major step forward this off-season, and the wideout can't wait to see what his signal-caller has in store for year two.

In a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show podcast, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen already likes what he's seeing from his current sophomore QB Bryce Young:

It's been an awesome offseason. Not only him [Bryce Young], just a lot of the young guys, a lot of the staff, it's just been a great offseason. To just see some of these guys who haven't been in the league for very long just come in with confidence, you can tell Bryce's demeanor in the building, he's just more comfortable, right? And you don't realize it when you start getting to be a veteran guy.

Thielen is heading into his 11th season in the NFL, and his second season as a member of the Panthers. So how has he grown his connection with his second-year QB?

Adam Thielen Is Excited To See Young In Year 2

Panthers revamped WR room behind Thielen this offseason

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the rookie campaign for Bryce Young was a rather difficult one. The Panthers only went 2-15 last season, and Young completed less than 60% of his passes (59.8%) for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

However, Thielen was a reliable safety valve for the young Alabama product.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Out of Young's 315 completions in 2023, 103 went to Thielen for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. His 25.7 percent target share was also 12th in the league, ahead of guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Keenan Allen.

Plus, as a mentor, Thielen could also be a leader to the young Panthers receiving core.

Carolina Panthers 2024 WR Depth No. 1 Adam Thielen No. 2 Diontae Johnson (acquired via trade) No. 3 Xavier Leggette (first-round draft pick) No. 4 Terrace Marshall Jr./Jonathan Mingo?

Sure, the Diontae Johnson acquisition is a nice help, and Xavier Leggette as a first-round pick will certainly relieve some of the pressure on Thielen and Young, but after those three, it's a toss-up to see who will be the No. 4 wideout on the depth chart.

But, hey, there's still plenty of time in the off-season for that to be figured out. Now, as he prepares to embark on his sophomore season in the NFL, Bryce Young appears to bring a brighter future for the Panthers thanks, in part, to a massive chip on his shoulder after that awful rookie year.

And if he and Adam Thielen can prove to be a dynamic duo once again, the Panthers could very well surprise some people around the league in 2024.

Source: The Rich Eisen Show

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.