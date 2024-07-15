Highlights Adam Thielen seeks revenge against the Chiefs in Week 12 after being snubbed.

The Panthers aim to improve with Thielen's efficient play and additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette.

K.C. recognized the error of their ways even after winning Super Bowl 58.

Someone is going to be looking for revenge in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

That man is Carolina Panthers wideout Adam Thielen, who could be a reigning champion right now if things had gone his way during the 2023 free agency period.

While playing at a charity golf tournament on Friday, Thielen was approached by Starcade Media, who asked him whether he was excited about Carolina's Week 12 matchup with the defending champion-Kansas City Chiefs so that the Panthers can "show them what a real receiving corps looks like".

Thielen responded with a bit of a bombshell, though it seems like he didn't even realize it:

Well, I was trying to go there, and they didn't want me, so I'll have to try to show them what I got.

Thielen, who was a free agent in 2023, apparently attempted to join up with the Chiefs, who were in dire need of receiving help no matter what you think of their QB and TE, but ultimately passed on the veteran in favor of a more quantity over quality approach.

Thielen Ended Having A Career Revival In Charlotte

The veteran WR was the lone bright spot for a dark offense

After failing to see his advances reciprocated by K.C. brass, Thielen instead turned around and signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina, which is exceedingly modest by WR standards these days. While Thielen had a great year individually during his first campaign in Charlotte, it must have stung to realize he could have been playing for the best team in the league, but instead ended up with the worst.

The undrafted Thielen has never had a big ego, however, and based on how he responded to the question, he certainly harbors no real ill will for the Chiefs at this point. While he will surely be disappointed at missing out on a chance to win a Super Bowl, Thielen was still the brightest spot on the worst offense in football. The Panthers finished dead last in points and yards last year, but you wouldn't have guessed that if all you did was watch Thielen's 2023 highlight tape.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adam Thielen is an all-time great when it comes to undrafted wide receivers. Among that group, he is 5th all-time with 7,696 yards, 3rd with 637 receptions, and 3rd with 59 receiving TDs. The only men ahead of him in the latter two categories are Wes Welker and Rod Smith.

Thielen did exactly what was asked of him by the Panthers: serve as rookie QB Bryce Young's security blanket. His totals for targets, receptions, yards, and first downs were his highest since his last Pro Bowl year in 2018, and his 25.7 target share was the 12th-highest in the league last year.

The 33-year-old Thielen can get back to his efficient ways—his 9.8 yards per reception last year were by far a career-low—in 2024, as Carolina has beefed up the offensive attack. They spent big on a pair of guards and were the first team to draft a running back, which will ensure the offense's balance.

But on top of that, the Panthers traded for wideout Diontae Johnson, who's much more likely to play that security blanket role thanks to his otherworldly route-running skills, and drafted 6'1", 221-pound deep threat Xavier Legette with the final pick of the first round. Carolina's not winning any Super Bowls this year, but they are definitely much-improved.

Chiefs Won the Super Bowl—Despite Their WRs

Based on their actions this offseason, K.C. knew there was a problem

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side, it's hard to believe that the Chiefs have any regrets considering they won the Super Bowl last year. However, they clearly knew they got away with one in 2023, as their receiving corps led the league in drops, with 44. That lack of a receiving corps surely contributed to career-worsts for QB Patrick Mahomes in various categories:

TD % (4.5)

INT % (2.3)

Interceptions (14)

Yards/Game (261.4)

Yards/Attempt (7.0)

Passer Rating (92.6)

With Travis Kelce also on the back-nine of his career (to put it mildly), something clearly needed to be done to get Mahomes back on track. So, they set about retooling their receiver room early this offseason:

2024 Chiefs WR Changes Player Move Notes Marquez Valdes-Scantling OUT, FA Signed w/ Bills, 315 yds in 2023 Richie James OUT 10 receptions in 2023, remains FA Marquise Brown IN, FA Former 1k-yard WR Xavier Worthy IN, DRAFT Combine record in 40, No. 28 overall pick

While most of the room is actually more similar to last year's than many would expect, with Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman all returning, two of their top three guys are likely to be the newcomers, Brown and Worthy. And it just so happens that both are the exact profile of wideout K.C. has been pining for since Tyreek Hill took his talents to South Beach.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but it likely would have been a lot easier if they'd had Thielen running patterns for them rather than MVS and Watson. Thielen would have loved a ring with K.C., but he's certainly happy with the new direction in which this young Panthers team is going. So, win-win?

