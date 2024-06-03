Highlights NFL teams like the Carolina Panthers are looking to update stadiums to keep up with modern venues.

The Panthers will remain in their uptown location and aim to enhance the Bank of America Stadium.

The expensive stadium renovation will bring benefits to the city of Charlotte and support MLS side Charlotte FC.

The next team in a growing list of NFL franchises that will soon feature an upgraded home is the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced plans for a Bank of America stadium update, as part of an agreement that would keep the Panthers in Carolina through 2045.

This is just a proposal as of now, and members of the Charlotte City Council are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the plan. The Panthers have been playing in Bank of America Stadium for nearly 30 years, and it looks as though that won’t change anytime soon.

Contrary to some other teams getting stadium upgrades, the Panthers won’t be relocating at all. They’ll keep their uptown location, and simply build it up to meet the level of other modern NFL stadiums. This is a rising bar, but these renderings tease substantial changes.

The quality of the average NFL stadium is far beyond what it was even a decade ago. This will become increasingly true, as teams continue to work on their impressive new venues.

The New Look NFL

It seems like facilities such as SoFi Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and U.S. Bank Stadium have kicked off a new wave of NFL homes. Teams are racing to turn their stadium into one fans will want to visit.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Chicago Bears have all announced plans for new stadiums to be built. In the Bills' case, construction has already begun, resulting in what Bills Mafia refers to as “The Pit.”

Similar to the Panthers’ plan, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced a future renovation of their stadium as well. This has resulted in questions as to where they will play during the year of renovation, which could also be a future concern for the Panthers.

The Panthers’ projected upgrades feature many similarities to other new stadiums. The renderings display a surplus of video boards, futuristic designs, and even a park-like area outside the stadium. These are common among updated facilities, as teams compete to put forth the best overall venues. Unlike the four aforementioned stadiums, Carolina's won't have a roof.

Plans for New NFL Stadiums Team City Building Plan Construction Start Planned Opening Bills Orchard Park, NY New Stadium 2023 2026 Titans Nashville, TN New Stadium 2024 2027 Bears Chicago, IL New Stadium 2025 2028 Jaguars Jacksonville, FL Renovation 2025 2028

These facilities are also used for purposes outside of sports, such as concerts, making an update beneficial for the city as well. Charlotte is also unlikely to host a Super Bowl without an upgrade, given the number of high-quality stadiums the NFL will have in the near future.

Good for Charlotte

The benefits are worth the expense

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Updating an NFL stadium is no small task. The fixed investment for Charlotte over the course of the deal would be $650 million. As for Tepper Sports & Entertainment, who will cover the other half of the cost, it would be about $688 million.

It certainly isn’t a cheap idea, but it’s well worth the cost. NFL stadiums around the country are improving, and it’s important to keep up. Carolina’s MLS team, Charlotte FC, will also benefit from the stadium upgrade. They will also remain in Charlotte through 2045 if the deal goes through.

It won’t be immediate, but the city would likely make its money back off the renovation, thus making it probable that this becomes a reality. Bank of America Stadium is a large part of Charlotte’s success, and will only be more successful after an upgrade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to the Panthers’ release, “9 of the 10 busiest days for Uptown occurred on days when there were events at Bank of America Stadium, with all Stadium events driving $1.1 billion in economic impact to Charlotte in 2023.”

The updated stadium is set to feature new seating, improved accessibility, improved community gathering areas, enhanced exterior fixtures, and more. For a team in the process of building towards success, the idea of a renovated stadium to meet their potential is beyond exciting.

Assuming the roster pieces currently being put in place work out, Panthers fans have a lot to be excited about in the near future. Upgrading the stadium won’t be a simple undertaking, but it will be well worth it for the Queen City in the long run.

