The Carolina Panthers are coming off a very difficult twelve months.

A year ago, they mortgaged their future to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose to select Bryce Young with that pick, which immediately proved to be disastrous as C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season with the Houston Texans and Frank Reich was fired 11 games into his Panthers tenure.

Now, the team is attempting to reset this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Dave Canales, and they've made a number of additions to the roster, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Backup signal caller Andy Dalton has been a fan of the Panthers' moves, and he told The Jim Rome Show that he's particularly happy with how the franchise is setting Young up for success after he seemed destined to fail in his rookie season.

This thing is going to get better, it's going to improve. And I think what we have done this offseason, bringing in some guys, bringing in a couple guards on the offensive line, you know, different things, trading for Diontae Johnson, I think it's getting built the right way where, yeah, it's going to set him up to have a better year.

Though their rebuild is still in the early stages, Carolina appears to have prevented the train from completely derailing this offseason. With a strong draft, they could fast-track their path back to contention.

Panthers Are Deeper, But Still Lacking Impact Talent

The team is lacking the stars necessary to make a postseason run

Canales was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OC for one season before being hired by the Panthers. He had previously spent 13 years on the Seattle Seahawks' coaching staff under Pete Carroll, most recently serving as the quarterbacks coach in 2022. He was the architect of Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign that year, and his work with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay last season was a heck of an encore.

Suffice it to say, Canales knows what he's doing when it comes to quarterbacks. He's done a terrific job emphasizing play action in Seattle and Tampa Bay, and he'll allow Young to roll out of the pocket far more than the mobile QB got to in his rookie season.

The team spent the offseason adding starters that fit Canales' scheme to an offense that was already deep but lacking star talent.

Diontae Johnson has three seasons of 80+ receptions, and he'll immediately step into the WR1 role in Carolina after playing second-fiddle to George Pickens on the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

They also signed a new pair of starting guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis (to exorbitant contracts), which should create a far better blocking unit in front of Young after the young QB was sacked a whopping 62 times last season.

Panthers' 2023 Skill Position Depth Chart Position Player QB1 Bryce Young QB2 Andy Dalton RB1 Chuba Hubbard RB2 Miles Sanders WR1 Diontae Johnson WR2 Adam Thielen WR3 Jonathan Mingo WR4 Terrace Marshall Jr. TE1 Tommy Tremble TE2 Ian Thomas

However, the lack of star talent remains. Canales did a great job featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett over the last few years, and the Panthers need to get someone beyond Johnson who can consistently win one-on-one matchups like those receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers have only had a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in the same season twice in their near-30 year history: in 1999 (Patrick Jeffers, Muhsin Muhammad) and in 2020 (D.J. Moore, Robbie Chosen Anderson).

There's still a lot of work for Canales and company to do in Carolina; this is a team that "earned" the first overall pick this year, but won't have access to it thanks to their trade for Young. However, this offseason has put them on the right path, and significant improvements from Young would make the 2024 season a win, regardless of the team's record.

