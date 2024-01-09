Highlights Bryce Young's rookie season with the Carolina Panthers was disappointing statistically, ranking poorly in several key metrics.

Young's performance needs to be considered in the context of poor pass protection and ineffective receivers.

Young must improve his accuracy and velocity, but his potential as a franchise quarterback remains.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2023 season on Sunday, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 9-0. The loss marked the end of a tumultuous campaign filled with disappointment and regret.

The team fired head coach Frank Reich mid-season after just 11 games at the helm, making for one of the shortest coaching tenures of the Super Bowl era. They also let go of general manager Scott Fitterer on Black Monday.

These moves made sense as the Panthers finished the season with a league-worst two wins and compiled an unimpressive 14-37 record under Fitterer. The franchise is hoping to usher in a new era of Panthers football, one that is defined by stability and success instead of the recent run of turbulence and failure. It might be tough, though, as they have one of the least attractive job openings on the market.

At the core of the franchise’s vision lies 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The Panthers gave up a massive haul of two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and star receiver D.J. Moore for the rights to select Young in last spring’s draft. With his first season officially in the books, here’s what to make of Young’s frustrating rookie campaign.

Bryce Young's numbers

Carolina's rookie QB's production leaves much to be desired

In 16 games, Young threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 59.8% of his passes.

More comprehensive statistics don’t view Young’s season very favorably either. He ranked 29th in QBR (33.3), 39th in PFF grade (56.0), and 30th in EPA (expected points added) and CPOE (completion percentage over expected)

according to rbsdm.com

Even when filtering the list for rookie comparisons, Young still trails C.J. Stroud and Will Levis in virtually every statistic. It doesn’t stop there either; both undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent and fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell have higher PFF grades and QBRs, though with much smaller sample sizes.

Bryce Young 2023 Stats Category Young Stat NFL Rank Passing Yards 2,877 20th Touchdowns 11 28th Completion Percentage 59.8 31st Passer Rating 73.7 32nd QBR 33.3 29th

The point here is that Young’s season isn’t just considered poor for a starter, but for a rookie as well. For a player lauded for his pro readiness coming out of college, this isn’t overly encouraging.

Young's film provides more context

Rookie QB was doomed by a lackluster receiving corps and awful offensive line

Statistics can be helpful in evaluating a player, but they can also be misleading. This rings especially true when a quarterback doesn’t have the necessary infrastructure around him. The Panthers' tape is littered with lousy pass protection and receivers who are unable to separate. On occasion, these issues can be overcome, but when they become a recurring theme, it can make it nearly impossible for a quarterback to flourish.

Without high-level pass catchers, Young resorted to throwing short passes into tight windows. This strategy was ultimately ineffective as it limited explosive plays and made for difficult throws and receptions. All of this was compounded by the fact that Reich, who was the head coach for most of the season, didn’t seem to be on the same page as his young quarterback.

While Adam Thielen had a resurgent season with 103 catches and 1,014 yards, no other receiver put up more than 525 yards. Not to mention the fact that it's never a good scenario when your best pass-catcher is a 33-year-old guy who is clearly over-the-hill, his decent 2023 numbers notwithstanding. The lack of protection from the O-line was arguably the bigger issue, however.

Young's Lack of Protection Category Panthers Stat NFL Rank Sacked 62 2nd Sack Yards 477 1st Pressure % 22.9 10th PFF Pass Block Rating 53.6 27th

Despite all of those obstacles, Young flashed the very traits that made him a Heisman trophy winner at Alabama throughout the campaign. Anticipatory throws, pocket movement, and poise were all on display at some point or another. However, these flashes were more sparse than anticipated. Going forward, Young is expected to turn these highlights into sustained stretches of solid play.

Areas where Young can improve

Young needs to develop his velocity and accuracy

One of the weaknesses of Young’s game as a rookie was his accuracy, which is surprising considering it was viewed as one of his biggest strengths coming out of college. According to fantasypros, Young led the league in “poor” passes, with 100.

He simply doesn’t have the physical talent to get away with erratic ball placement. High-powered offenses win with either explosiveness or consistency, if not both, and Young and the Carolina offense had neither in 2023.

Young has the arm talent to make the vast majority of throws expected of an NFL quarterback. Where he is lacking is in the velocity department. Too many times, he would float a pass, giving defenders time to close in on the receiver while also limiting yards after catch opportunities.

It’s unclear how much he can improve in this area, given his diminutive stature, but even a slight increase would be beneficial to both Young and the Panthers. Like most rookies, consistency will ultimately be what makes or breaks Young. He’s had his moments, and it’s about turning those glimpses of promise into multi-week stretches of high-level play.

The verdict on Young

The implications of Young's rookie season remain unclear

Overall, it’s difficult to be thrilled with the rookie season Young put together. This isn’t to necessarily suggest that Young is culpable for the team’s woes as much as it’s to point out that this was far from the season anyone in the organization was hoping for when they took him.

One of the hardest parts of being the No. 1 overall pick is that they generally go to the worst team in the league. This means that they’re working without several other significant pieces. To succeed as a rookie, one has to not only be a starting quarterback, but they also must be so good that they can overcome their dire circumstances.

The Panthers had a chance to be an exception to the rule, as they were coming off a seven-win season in 2022 before they traded up for the top pick. This was supposed to be perfect for both sides. Carolina believed it was on an upward trajectory, and a young quarterback was the missing piece. Young would go to a team that was much better from a record standpoint than previous teams holding the first selection, giving him a better chance at winning immediately.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as the Panthers or Young had planned. Reich proved to be a terrible fit, the dearth of offensive talent proved to be too much for Young to overcome, and Carolina ended the season with the worst record in football and no first-round pick to show for it.

Everything from Young’s season should be taken with a grain of salt. Rookie seasons aren’t always accurate indicators of career trajectory to begin with—just look at Peyton Manning's rookie numbers—and Young’s dearth of surrounding talent makes him especially difficult to assess. Young still has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, but the Panthers need to build around him before it’s too late.

