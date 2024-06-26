Highlights Bryce Young is stepping up as a leader after a difficult rookie season, organizing private workouts in order to improve team chemistry.

Head coach Dave Canales applauded Young's attitude and work ethic, citing the quarterback's desire to lead by example.

The Panthers are methodically building the team under new coach Canales, but they still lack the star talent that will help them win consistently.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a very difficult twelve months.

A year ago, they mortgaged their future to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose to select Bryce Young with that pick, which immediately proved to be disastrous as head coach Frank Reich was fired 11 games into his Panthers tenure.

Now, the team is attempting to reset this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Dave Canales, and they've made a number of additions to the roster, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Given all the new faces on the roster, the team needs all the time it can get to build it's chemistry, and Young appears to be taking the initiative on that front. While speaking with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Young said that he plans to hold private workouts with the Panthers' skill position players, though he wouldn't say where.

Canales credited Young for playing things close to the vest, saying that the young signal caller has found his leadership style this offseason:

"Bryce is very much comfortable with being a leader, but he also understands that there's a level of respect gained by working and performing to the highest of your standards. He was not satisfied with his performance last year. He knows he's got work to do. So he's not going to try to take this vocal role because that's not what he does."

Though their rebuild is still in the early stages, Carolina appears to have prevented the train from completely derailing this offseason. With a leap from Young, the team may be able to fast-track their path back to contention.

Carolina Building Methodically Under Canales

The team still lacks the star talent needed to make noise in NFC South

The Panthers spent the offseason adding starters that fit Canales' scheme to an offense that was already deep but lacking star talent.

Diontae Johnson has three seasons of 80+ receptions, and he'll immediately step into the WR1 role in Carolina after playing second-fiddle to George Pickens on the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

They also signed a new pair of starting guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis (to exorbitant contracts), which should create a far better blocking unit in front of Young after the young QB was sacked a whopping 62 times last season.

However, the dearth of game-breakers is still apparent on Carolina's depth chart. Canales did a great job featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett over the last few years, and the Panthers need to get someone beyond Johnson who can consistently win one-on-one matchups like those receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Young tied for the fewest touchdown passes (11) in a season for any quarterback in NFL history with more than 500 attempts. He also tied for the 3rd-lowest yards per attempt (5.5).

That all being said, the Panthers were never going to bridge the gap between their 2-15 roster from last year and the playoffs in a single offseason. Their top priority this offseason was getting Young some help. On that front, the Panthers hit a home run with the Canales hire, and getting a pair of starting offensive linemen on long-term contracts was a shrewd move, even if their contracts were objectively too rich.

Signing defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year extension and adding key players around him on multi-term deals -- off-ball linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, cornerback Dane Jackson, and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum all signed two- or three-year deals with Carolina this offseason -- was also good business, as the roster as a whole should be able to support Young better as he adjusts to the pro level.

There's still a lot of work for Canales and company to do in Carolina; this is a team that "earned" the first overall pick this year, but won't have access to it thanks to their trade for Young. However, this offseason has put them on the right path, and significant improvements from the 2023 first-overall pick would make the 2024 season a win, regardless of the team's record.

