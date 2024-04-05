Highlights The Carolina Panthers have inked defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year, $96 million extension.

Brown has been one of the league's best run defenders and improved as a pass-rusher in 2023.

The growing size of DT contracts demonstrates the increased value of interior pressure in the modern NFL.

The middle of the Carolina Panthers defense will remain stout for the long haul.

Early Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Panthers and defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a mountainous four-year, $96 million contract extension. Brown's new deal includes over $63 million in guarantees and keeps him in Carolina for the next five seasons. The team later confirmed the multi-year deal.

Related How New HC Dave Canales Will Turn Around Panthers Offense In 2024 New head coach Dave Canales is on his way to conducting a significant offensive turnaround for Carolina Panthers’ 31st ranked offense.

Brown Has Developed Into A Superstar

Carolina's lack of success has overshadowed his greatness

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Brown steadily improved throughout the duration of his rookie contract, crescendoing in a fantastic 2023 campaign. He notched 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits last season. These numbers were enough to garner his first-ever Pro-Bowl invite, but failed to earn him an All-Pro nod.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Derrick Brown's 103 tackles last year represent a single-season NFL record for a defensive lineman.

Unsurprisingly, Brown's analytical profile backs up his success. He cracked the top-20 of ESPN's DT Pass-Rush Win Rate metric for the first time last season and posted the network's highest Run-Stop Win Rate after finishing third the prior year. Brown also achieved the best PFF overall grade (90.1) of his career, ranking fourth among 130 interior defensive linemen.

Derrick Brown: By The Numbers Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 PFF Grade 61.0 (75th) 64.4 (37th) 84.4 (7th) 90.1 (4th) ESPN RSWR N/A N/A 42% (3rd) 47% (1st) ESPN PRWR N/A N/A N/A 11% (20th)

A multitude of reasons, including the Brian Burns saga and many negative storylines that popped up throughout the Panthers' 2023 campaign, have kept Brown under-the-radar when compared to other dominant defensive tackles.

His own lack of sack production (just eight career sacks) also contributes. But if the increased pass-rush prowess he showed last year is any indication of what's to come, he'll frequent Pro-Bowl and All-Pro rosters in the seasons ahead.

Defensive Tackles Are Getting The Bag

Brown's contract is continuing the trend

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's clear the NFL currently values high-end defensive tackles more than ever before. The deal Brown signed carries the fifth-highest average annual value ($24 million) for a DT in NFL history, tied with New York Jets star Quinnen Williams. Three of the four contracts above that mark have been signed this offseason, with eight of the top 10 coming in the past two years, per Spotrac.

Top 10 Defensive Tackle Contracts - AAV Player AAV Year Signed Chris Jones $31,750,000 2024 Aaron Donald $31,666,667 2022 Christian Wilkins $27,500,000 2024 Justin Madubuike $24,500,000 2024 Derrick Brown $24,000,000 2024 Quinnen Williams $24,000,000 2023 Jeffrey Simmons $23,500,000 2023 Aaron Donald $22,500,000 2018 Daron Payne $22,500,000 2023 Dexter Lawrence $21,875,000 2023

This trend also represents a shift in how important the league believes interior pressure is with regard to containing modern offenses. ESPN's Bill Barnwell reported that a decade ago, the top-10 edge rushers made 44% more than the top-10 defensive tackles. The difference is down to just 6% with Brown's contract now in the fold.

With Brown leading a defensive resurgence and new head coach Dave Canales getting the offense in order, the Panthers should have a lot more success in 2024 than they did last year.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.