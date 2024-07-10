Highlights Geno Smith impressed Dave Canales early in their shared time together with the Seahawks.

Offensive line issues in 2023 impacted Smith's performance and overall team balance.

Seattle looks to improve with a better offensive line and improved play-calling, but will lean on Smith to make the postseason.

After trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, many were concerned about who would be under center for the Seattle Seahawks for the foreseeable future.

A battle was set to take place between Drew Lock and Geno Smith, two quarterbacks who had failed as starters in the past, and seemed written off as viable starting quarterbacks in the league.

Luckily, Smith didn't write back. The passer put together a stellar ninth year of his career, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and winning the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

At the time, the Carolina Panthers' new head coach, Dave Canales, was Seattle's quarterback coach. And he spoke on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast about how it didn't take long to notice that the veteran quarterback was going to succeed:

He clearly was a veteran, he knew where the ball was supposed to go. No one throws a prettier ball than Geno Smith. Just, it spins tight, he's accurate. He's got the right amount of zip, but he's got touch. All those things were there... He had a lot of belief still in his ability and his own talent.

Smith was brought back by Seattle to remain the team's starting quarterback in 2024, despite the disappointing campaign in 2023 for the offense as a whole. Now he looks to be the leader of Ryan Grubb's scheme as the ball club looks to bounce back. They'll lean on the 33-year-old to help them do it.

The Geno Smith Outlook

What went wrong in 2023?

While the Seahawks' offense wasn't able to repeat its success in 2023, a lot of the blame was unfairly placed on Geno Smith. The quarterback wasn't at his best, but the offensive line struggled with injuries at tackle, and interior blocking was below average overall.

This hindered the team's ability use concepts that take time to develop downfield, and that same lack of performance also hindered the run game, affecting the unit's overall balance.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Per PFF, the Seattle Seahawks had the fifth-lowest pass blocking grade, with a score of 52.9. The New York Giants had the lowest of all teams, with a 43.4.

Now entering 2024, the team has worked to improve the offensive line, but the arrival of Ryan Grubb should also help expand the passing attack. With three high-level wideouts in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the offensive coordinator will look to spread out the passing game and get all his pass catchers in space to keep the aerial attack productive.

The most important part of making that happen, though, comes from the play under center. In a crowded NFC West division, Geno Smith will need to play at a high level as a leader of this roster if Seattle hopes to be playing postseason football this season.

