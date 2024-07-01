Highlights New head coach Dave Canales is focused on improving the run game in the offseason.

He believes that it will open up the rest of the offense and make moving the ball easier.

The Carolina Panthers' offense struggled in 2023, ranking last in yards and 30th in sacks allowed.

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were miserable in 2023.

They comfortably finished with the NFL's worst record, at 2-15. The wors part was, Carolina couldn't even use the accompanying No. 1 overall pick because of the trade that landed them Bryce Young the year before.

So, new head coach Dave Canales arrived with a tough task; figuring out how to make this group work with limited resources for additions. During a recent appearance on The Season with Peter Schrager, Canales discussed his aim, saying that the franchise targeted a core tenet of football this offseason: the run game.

That’s what this draft and this offseason was all about. I feel confident that we’ll be able to have a successful run game, which, for me, opens everything else up. It helps third down, it helps move the ball and give you more opportunities.

For what it's worth, last year's rushing attack may have been one of the only bright spots for Carolina's offense. The team finished 20th in rushing yards and 23rd in yards per attempt. With two new guards and a rookie running back in town, those numbers could be even better if Canales' plan works out.

Carolina's Offense Can't Rank Any Worse

2023 was a disaster when the Panthers had the ball

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last in yards gained. 31st in points scored. 30th in sacks allowed. This Panthers offense needs to find some semblance of competence in 2024.

As Canales vaguely alluded to, lightening the load on the passing game is the best way to make that happen. Carolina not only finished last in passing yards, but last in yards per attempt a year ago. That's alarming for a team that often trailed, leading to the 13th-most attempts.

A few factors should work in their favor moving forward.

For starters, Young will have another year of experience with veteran Andy Dalton in his ear. Rookie WR Xavier Leggette, Pro Bowl trade acquisition Diontae Johnson, and returning veteran Adam Thielen will be a much more formidable WR room than 2023's was.

Last year, Thielen was the only played to top 530 receiving yards or 45 receptions. With this new trio, Young should have three players eclipsing those marks in 2024.

2023 Panthers Running Game Category Panthers NFL Rank Rushes 445 19th Rush Yards/Game 104.1 20th Yards/Carry 4.0 T-21st Rush TDs 7 T-Last Rushing 1st Downs 111 16th

Then, the focused—and expensive—improvements along the interior of the offensive line should aid the running game and pass protection.

More important than all of that for the success of the running game, though, is the stable of running backs in Carolina. Miles Sanders is unlikely to see much playing time after a brutal first season in Charlotte, Chuba Hubbard should get some run early in the season after putting up 900 yards in 2023, though his 3.8 yards per carry mark left much to be desired.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Carolina Panthers are just the 5th team in the last 15 years to produce fewer than 2,800 passing yards and 14 TD passes in a season, and this with the newly-added 17th game on the schedule as well.

2024 second-round pick and Texas standout running back Jonathon Brooks is likely to take the reins of the backfield early in the campaign, and as the best RB prospect in his class, Carolina will be expecting him to be a significant upgrade over the Sanders/Hubbard duo.

It was tough watching the Panthers for long stretches of the 2023 season, especially on the road. The offense was a walking nightmare at times. However, a new coaching staff and improved roster should provide optimism heading into 2024. At the very least, it'll raise Carolina's floor.

