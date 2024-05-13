Highlights Panthers' rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders aims to emulate Greg Olsen's success.

Sanders was drafted later than Olsen, but has promising college stats.

Sanders has the opportunity to make his mark on the Panthers as part of the tight end depth chart.

The Carolina Panthers selected former Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's already setting his sights on what he wants for his career: to be the next Greg Olsen.

I'm just trying to be the next Greg Olsen. I'm trying to be the new face of the offense for sure.

Does Sanders have a chance to have the same level of success Olsen saw in Carolina?

Ja'Tavion Sanders Is Setting His Sights High For His Career

Olsen ranks third all-time in Panthers history in receiving yards with 6,463

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Sanders was a fourth-round pick out of Texas. He made his comment about wanting to be the next Olsen during rookie minicamp, which began this week.

You can't help but admire Sanders' goal, though, as Olsen was a special player for the Panthers.

Olsen was drafted No. 31 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2007 NFL Draft. After four seasons there, Olsen was traded to the Panthers for a third-round pick. He played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 and was a key contributor to the success of Cam Newton.

During his time with the Panthers, Olsen caught 524 passes for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He ranks third all-time in Panthers history in receiving yards and has the most among all tight ends. The next closest is Wesley Walls with 3,902. His 39 touchdowns are fourth all-time and his 523 receptions rank third all-time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Greg Olsen ranks first in Panthers history among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards.

Sanders was selected much later. He was the first pick on Day 3 of the draft, going No. 101 overall in the fourth round. He stands 6'4" and 245 pounds. His head coach Dave Canales had positive things to say about Sanders.

He's a guy, you can move around a little bit more, maybe play him in the slot a little bit.

Sanders had an intriguing run with the Longhorns. He caught 99 passes for 1,295 yards, and seven touchdowns across three seasons.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' College Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2021 Texas 0 0 0 2022 Texas 54 613 5 2023 Texas 45 682 2

Sanders didn't do anything as a freshman, but after that, he had a career that garnered two first-team All-Big 12 nods. Now, he's added to a tight end depth chart featuring Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan, and Jordan Matthews.

Sanders will get an opportunity to emerge from a tight end depth chart that's his for the taking. He was the draft pick in this new regime and has a chance to start above top competitor Tremble, who was drafted a number of years ago and hasn't really ever been a factor in this Panthers' offense since arriving there.

Source: Christian Gonzales on NFL.com.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and College Football Reference.