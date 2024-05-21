Highlights Despite injuries, Jaycee Horn remains confident in his abilities as one of the league's best DBs.

Horn's productivity in limited games proves he shouldn't be given up on yet by the Panthers.

Surrounded by a talented defense, he has a chance to shine in 2024 and prove his worth as a top-tier player.

It’s been a frustrating start to Jaycee Horn’s career, as he’s battled with injuries in each of his three seasons in the NFL. The 2021 eighth-overall pick has flashed tremendous ability when on the field, but has struggled to stay there.

Now heading into his fourth season with a team that needs players to step up, Horn believes he can be exactly what the Carolina Panthers are missing. According to Nick Shook of NFL Network, Horn has the utmost confidence in his own abilities:

I watch tape, I know what I'm capable of, and I still feel like I'm one of the best DBs in this league. I've just got to be out there to show it. That's what I'm looking forward to doing.

For a player with just 22 career games under his belt, it may seem ludicrous to claim a spot at the table of the NFL’s best defensive backs. The reality is, Horn has proven he’s in the conversation when he manages to stay on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Jaycee Horn had the second-best passer rating allowed in 2022, his most healthy season, at 52.6. He was also one of just five qualifying cornerbacks to not let up a single touchdown that season.

Related Why the Panthers Will Shock the NFL World and Make the Playoffs in 2024 The Panthers would not be the first team to complete the rags-to-riches turnaround, but things are certainly looking up for 2023's last-place team.

Horn's Career Thus Far

Flashes of greatness have been covered by consistent injuries

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Horn, son of NFL legend Joe Horn, was the first cornerback taken in the 2021 draft. The South Carolina product was highly regarded given his build and coverage skills. Horn started out strong in his rookie year, until he suffered an early season-ending injury.

He fractured his foot in three places during a Week 3 game against the Houston Texans, bringing an early end to his season. He would bounce back in 2022, only missing four games due to minor injuries.

The injury bug didn’t take long to strike back in year three though, as he injured his hamstring in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Horn would miss 10 games before returning to play the final six of an abysmal 2-15 season for Carolina.

It’s difficult to draw the line between injury-prone and simple poor luck, but 22 games through three seasons is far from ideal. For reference, defensive backs Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed both started in a total of 20 games for the Kansas City Chiefs just last season.

Horn has been extremely productive in his games played though, meaning Carolina won’t be giving up on him anytime soon.

Jaycee Horn Stats by Year Year Starts Tackles INTs Deflections 2021 3 5 1 1 2022 13 53 3 7 2023 6 27 0 5

It doesn’t help that Horn was selected one pick before Patrick Surtain II, who’s had an elite career thus far. This has only heightened the pressure on Horn, and increased criticism of the pick. If Horn can shake the injury bug, he still has a chance to be right there with Surtain.

Outlook for Horn’s 2024 Season

A chance to back up his claims of being a top-tier talent

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Free of injury as of now, Horn will turn his focus towards transforming a struggling Panthers team. Carolina traded cornerback Donte Jackson during the off-season, but Horn will have a similar name playing alongside him. Free agent Dane Jackson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers, and is set to start opposite Horn.

Donte Jackson wasn’t the only noticeable loss for the Panthers defense this off-season, as both Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu relocated to NFC East teams. It’s a blow to a defense that served as this team’s glimmer of hope last season, though they managed to sign plenty of solid players in free agency.

Jadeveon Clowney, A’Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell, and Jordan Fuller are all set to start on Carolina’s defense this season after being signed in free agency. The star of the unit is Derrick Brown, the defensive tackle who made his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

The defense surrounding Horn boasts plenty of talent now, meaning he doesn’t have to do all the work. Being drafted just ahead of Carolina’s entry into complete rebuild mode, Horn now has the opportunity to be a leading voice on this growing team.

With two years left before his contract is up, the time for Horn to prove himself is now. If all goes well, he can prove he’s worthy of another contract, of the eighth-overall pick, and of consideration as a top defensive back in the entire league.

Source: NFL

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.