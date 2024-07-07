Highlights Adrian Wilson leaves Carolina Panthers as V.P. of Player Personnel.

Wilson's departure may be linked to owner David Tepper's decision-making and the team's failed 2023 season.

Wilson has a strong background in scouting and player evaluation from his career in Arizona.

It has recently been reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that Adrian Wilson is no longer the V.P. of Player Personnel of the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson recently took the job in 2023, as he had the chance to return home to NC State, where he played college football, to oversee the Panthers' player personnel. Only one year later, Wilson and the Panthers parted ways, with no explanation as of now.

“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” a Panthers spokesperson told Pro Football Talk on Sunday. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

Wilson is a former strong safety who played from 2001 to 2014, predominantly as part of the Arizona Cardinals organization. Immediately after his playing career ended, he became a regional scout for the Cardinals, where he would later be promoted to Director of Pro Scouting and then VP of Pro Scouting before he would depart for the Panthers job. He doesn't last very long in David Tepper's front office, as he now seeks his next opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wilson has the second-most sacks in a season among defensive backs, behind Jamal Adams who broke the record in 2020 with 9.5.

Speculating Wilson's Departure

An unstable owner and frustrating 2023 season could've led to divorce

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In May 2018, David Tepper bought the Panthers and became their sole owner. Since then, he's been criticized as one of the​​​​​​​ NFL's worst owners. His lack of spending, understanding of the organization's needs, and inability to take criticism made him extremely disliked among Panthers fans.​​​​​​​

It's not just fans who dislike Tepper, as reporters and analysts have been calling out the Panthers' problems within the ownership group. Mike Florio had previously called out the Panthers owner for his weaknesses (via Pro Football Talk):

"He’s too involved," Florio said. "He’s trying too hard. He’s caring too much. He’s too impulsive. He’s too impatient. And Panthers fans are the ones who have to deal with it.

Tepper is likely to be part of the problem, leading to someone leaving the relationship. Another part of the issue could be the Panthers' struggles in 2023 under a new V.P. of Player Personnel.

Panthers Key 2023 Additions Player Acquisition Type Bryce Young - QB Traded up to draft first overall Jonathan Mingo - WR Drafted 39th overall D.J. Chark - WR One-year deal, $5 million Adam Thielen - WR Three-year deal, $25 million Miles Sanders - RB Four-year deal, $25 million

Wilson isn't the sole decision-maker in Carolina, but his evaluations of players certainly hold value when making decisions. The 2023 offseason was disastrous for the Panthers in many ways, which could also be a leading factor in Wilson's departure.

