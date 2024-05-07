Highlights The Carolina Panthers could make the playoffs following a nightmare 2023 season.

Head coach Dave Canales will help Bryce Young get his career on track in Year 2.

Upgrades to the offensive line and skill positions will help the Panthers excel in 2024.

Calling the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season a “disaster” is practically a compliment. Perhaps “calamity” or “catastrophe” would more completely convey the degree of unmitigated failure that was the Panthers’ season.

Frank Reich — and his “all-star” coaching staff — was supposed to be a major strength for the Panthers, yet he became the second successive sideline boss to receive a midseason pink slip.

Making matters as bad as they can possibly be, the Panthers were not even compensated for their struggles. The Chicago Bears controlled the No. 1 overall pick the Panthers' 2-15 record "earned". This isn’t about rehashing the Panthers’ nightmarish 2023 — or the nightmare that’s been the Panthers’ organization since owner David Tepper bought the team. It’s about explaining why they will play beyond Week 18 in 2024.

It’s not especially uncommon for teams to go from last place one season into the playoffs the next. It’s an accomplishment the Panthers have achieved twice — 2003 and 2017 — and there have even been multiple instances of 3-13 teams completing the quick turnaround.

Instead of continuing to serve as the butt of jokes and wisecracks in 2024, the Panthers will make waves for the right reasons and earn a playoff berth. They're +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook to punch a ticket into the 2024 postseason, so a $10 wager would pay $90 total ($80 in winnings plus original $10 stake).

Producing winning football requires a high level of performance across the organization, not just the team. For now, however, we’re focused specifically on the coaching staff and improved offense as two of the primary driving forces behind Carolina’s elevated success this season.

Bryce Young Will Be HC Dave Canales’ Latest Success Story

Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield resurrected their careers under Canales

Simply put, a successful Panthers campaign will begin with a leap from second-year signal-caller Bryce Young, and the Panthers are already taking steps to position Young for success.

That starts with new head coach Dave Canales, who went from quarterbacks coach in 2022, to offensive coordinator in 2023, to head coach in 2024. It's the type of climb made possible when one earns the reputation as a “quarterback whisperer."

Quarterback Improvement Under Dave Canales Player Completion % Yards/G TD-INT Y/A Rating QBR Geno Smith (13-21) 58.8% 153.7 34-37 6.9 75.7 N/A Geno Smith (2022) 69.8% 251.9 30-11 7.5 100.9 62.8 Baker Mayfield (18-22) 61.4% 226.2 102-64 7.2 86.5 N/A Baker Mayfield (2023) 64.3% 237.9 28-10 7.1 94.6 54.3 Bryce Young (2023) 59.8% 179.8 11-10 5.5 73.7 33.4

Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield both saved their careers under Canales’ guidance, and Young will have the opportunity to jump start his this season. Young’s resolve and makeup shouldn’t be overlooked in this equation either. Who wouldn’t expect and forgive a 22-year-old for buckling and succumbing to the tsunami of adversity he endured? Yet he didn't collapse.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen acknowledged the uphill battle Young endured, and expressed optimism for his immediate future:

Yeah, well, I'll say this: I mean, I think everything was stacked against him last year, unfortunately. And I'm not gonna get into detail as to why that was, but I'm just really excited for him to have a fresh start, an ability to have a good coaching staff that's gonna put a good plan together to help him be successful, and also to put people around him to help him be successful.

Hopefully for Young, that “better coaching staff” includes cohesion and alignment instead of the “Hunger Games” culture fostered under Reich’s tenure.

Offensive Upgrades Central to the Panthers’ Improved Outlook

The Panthers’ offensive line and supporting weapons were upgraded significantly

An improved coaching staff is a necessary and encouraging development. But it won’t be Canales nor offensive coordinator Brad Idzik who physically protects Young, catches his passes, or adds balance via the ground game.

Bolstering Young’s protection in addition to surrounding him with capable playmakers was imperative. He was sacked 62 times, second most in the league. By adding guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, the interior of the Panthers’ offensive line should do a better job keeping Young upright and giving him an opportunity to utilize an upgraded arsenal of weapons.

That includes two new primary receivers in Diontae Johnson, acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and rookie Xavier Legette, drafted with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Johnson and Legette both represent upgrades to a receiving corps that was led by Adam Thielen’s 137 targets and 103 receptions, albeit at a paltry 9.8 yards per catch.

Thielen can still serve as a reliable, sure-handed veteran presence, but targets directed at Johnson and Legette promise to produce more bang for the buck. Each is more dynamic than Thielen, and each will stress defenses to a much higher degree.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adam Thielen's 137 targets ranked 14th among NFL pass-catchers in 2023, but his 9.8 YPC ranked 98th, demonstrating the Panthers' desperation for upgrades in the passing game.

The Panthers also added tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the first pick of the fourth round. Rookie tight ends do not typically pop immediately, but he represents a much-needed upgrade nonetheless.

We’re not going to ignore the upgraded ground game, spearheaded by second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. Brooks is coming off of a torn ACL suffered in November, so he may not be an immediate difference-maker, but his juice will become evident over the second half of the season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.