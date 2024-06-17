Highlights David Tepper's interference has led to issues in team decision-making.

Carolina has faced struggles due to a lack of success and constant coaching changes.

Tepper's involvement in the team is a downside, and a hands-off approach is crucial for future success.

David Tepper’s time as the Carolina Panthers’ owner has been far from ideal. Not only has the team consistently struggled, but he’s put himself in the news for all the wrong reasons on multiple occasions. He’s become somewhat of a villain in Charlotte, with many wishing he would sell the team.

This makes for a poor foundation of a franchise, especially when hoping to get approved for a complete stadium overhaul. The Panthers are looking to renovate their stadium into a modern facility, joining a growing list of teams planning to do so. This is why Tepper has been advised to lay low moving forwards, according to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

Tepper has gotten a lot of advice — including in this corner — to stay out of the fray more often because he's hurt himself and his reputation in Charlotte several times when he wades in. Let the coaches coach and the GMs draft. Let the team execs do the stadium deal. He's doing all that now, for the moment, and the proposal likely has a better chance to pass because of it.

Whether he continues to do this remains to be seen, with his tendency to make poor decisions looming large. If he does manage to stay out of the spotlight, it will be one of the brighter moments in Carolina’s recent gloomy history.

Tepper’s shortcomings

The Panthers’ owner has failed fans both on and off the field

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tepper’s most recent decision that had him in the news was in April, when he took issue with a sign outside a Charlotte restaurant. The sign read “Please let the coach and GM pick this year.”

This is in reference to some of Carolina’s questionable draft choices over the last few years, which many believe are at the hands of Tepper. He plays a role in the team's draft selections, a job an owner might not be qualified to do.

Unsurprisingly, Tepper didn’t like the restaurant’s sign, and decided to take matters into his own hands. He entered the restaurant to talk with workers about the sign, in a conversation that was later released on video. It seems to be more light-hearted as compared to a fit of rage, but his presence sends a clear message.

He’s certainly had more problematic moments than this one, such as when he threw a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during a loss last season. It was an incident that brought the negative outlook on Tepper to a national level, rather than just being a theme in Charlotte.

Aside from these moments, the biggest knock on Tepper might be the Panthers lack of success since he took over. The franchise has become the laughingstock of the NFL, consistently being one of the worst teams over the last half decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers have a combined record of 31-68 since Tepper bought the team, with their best record being 7-9 in 2018.

A big part of their lack of success has been the constant rotation of head coaches. Tepper has failed to put a good head coach in place, which has resulted in consistent changes at the position.

2024 will be the Panthers’ third consecutive season with a new head coach in week one. Each of the last two were fired halfway through the season, but Dave Canales offers a promising outlook to change this trend. He’ll be the seventh head coach of any sort under Tepper, who bought the team in 2018, and will look to prove Tepper is capable of making a good hire.

Carolina Panthers' Head Coaches Under David Tepper Name Years Role Record Ron Rivera 2018-2019 Preexisting HC 12-16 Perry Fewell 2019 Interim HC 0-4 Matt Rhule 2020-2022 Hired as HC 11-27 Steve Wilks 2022 Interim HC 6-6 Frank Reich 2023 Hired as HC 1-10 Chris Tabor 2023 Interim HC 1-5 Dave Canales 2024-Pres. Hired as HC N/A

Tepper was also heavily criticized for not retaining Steve Wilks, who won over the locker room during his stint as interim head coach in 2022. If Canales ends up being what the franchise needs, then all will likely be forgiven in that regard.

It goes without saying that Tepper taking a backseat role is ideal for this franchise. The team’s performance already has fans upset, and his outbursts haven’t helped. If he can simply quiet down and let Canales prove his worth, order may be restored in Charlotte.

Source: The Charlotte Observer

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.