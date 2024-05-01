Highlights A restaurant owner called out the Panthers' owner's bad behavior with clever signs.

David Tepper's history of reckless actions includes firing coaches and throwing drinks at opposing fans.

Matt Wohlfarth, the restaurant owner, stands firm and wants Tepper to focus on being an owner, not a coach or GM.

A restaurant owner is the hero the Carolina Panthers’ fans deserve, but not the one it needs right now. Because he can take it. Because he’s not their hero. He’s a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.

Batman jokes aside, restaurant owner Matt Wohlfarth stuck it to Panthers' owner David Tepper not once but twice thanks to the billionaire’s child-like temper.

Tepper confronted the staff over a "Let the coach and GM pick" heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, even going as far as to remove a man’s hat during the supposedly “friendly” interaction. In response to the deranged owners' behavior, the restaurant posted another sign reading, “Hats off to the new Panthers.”

David Tepper's Tyrannical Reign in Charlotte

A restaurant sign speaks for the rightly frustrated Panthers Fans

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone involved in what looks like pure bullying maintained that Tepper was “pleasant.” However, in much of America, removing another man’s hat without permission would end with a fist to the face.

It’s also hard to give Tepper any benefit of the doubt, thanks to his deplorable track record as the Panthers' owner.

First, there was the failed practice facility in South Carolina that required years of litigation to settle a dispute between the team, contractors, and the city of Rock Hill. Then there are the multiple coaches fired mid-season, headlined by the release of Frank Reich just 11 games into his tenure. That came right on the heels of Tepper saying:

You want to have a guy that's committed to get the best coaches in the building. When I say the best people in the building — top-10 coaches. We're not gonna have the best person at every position coach, but top-10 people. It should be an absolute standard.

He’s also attributed to this quote about waiters, which totally normal, non-billionaire people also think all the time:

Sometimes if someone is an asshole, like a waiter at a restaurant, I think, I could just buy this place and fire that guy.

The coup de grâce of Tepper’s incredibly disrespectful behavior arrived when the man worth roughly $20.6 billion threw a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during a game. He’s lucky Ron Artest wasn’t in the building, but Tepper needs to start acting like an adult.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers are 31-68 since Tepper bought the team and have recorded six straight losing seasons.

Meanwhile, Wohlfarth not only proved he’s a man of wit, but also possesses a strong spine when asked by WBTV if he stands behind the sign:

I do. All...everything I’ve heard this year leads me to believe that he is taking that to heart, I just want to make sure. I do need him to be more of an owner and less of a coach or a GM.

We’ll see if a clever sign was all it took to turn things around in Carolina. Although, there remains to be several doubts.

