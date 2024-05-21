Highlights Several of the Carolina Panthers' starting edge rushers missed the voluntary minicamp.

This allows some of their young and unproven defenders to impress coaches and win a larger role for the upcoming season.

The Panthers had the fewest sacks in the league last year, and desperately need to improve their pass rush.

The Carolina Panthers' newly acquired veteran edge rusher Jadaveon Clowney has skipped voluntary minicamp, as well as several of the Panthers' starting edge rushers.

Former Minnesota Viking D.J Wonnum underwent quad surgery in December and is still recovering, while Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 first-round pick K'Lavan Chaisson was also not available.

In their stead, several young and unproven defenders are getting the opportunity to state their case to feature more prominently this season. D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota, and Luiji Vilain all had small roles last year, and are currently projected to be rotational players at best this season.

Of the three, Johnson is the most likely to see meaningful playing time. The 2023 third rounder featured in 13 games last year, starting three but only recording 16 tackles and one tackle for loss. Those aren't particularly impressive numbers, but Johnson was always considered a project.

Coming out of Oregon, he had excellent physical tools, but his technique needed serious refinement due to him changing position. He was originally a tight end who moved to defensive end, and still needed time to learn the game. He ran a sub 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and hit 28 reps on the bench press, and his sheer athleticism means he'll get plenty of snaps this season. Depending on how he progresses, he could become an impact player.

Vilain and Leota have far less pedigree than Johnson. Both were undrafted free agents, and have yet to start an NFL game.

Vilain was signed off the practice squad of the Vikings, and played one game for the Panthers, recording no tackles, before being placed on injury reserve. He's only accumulated four tackles in five games played over his two-year career, and this season will be make or break for his career.

Leota joined the Panthers last season, and featured in eight games, recording four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was projected as a mid-to-late round pick in the 2023 draft, and he fell likely due to concerns over a season-ending pectoral injury in 2022 and his weakness against the run.

He has good size and length for the position, and has a fantastic burst, but struggles to bend round the corner and can be taken out of the play too easily. His ceiling isn't as high as Johnson's, but he's more than capable of being a useful rotational speed rusher.

Regardless of who impresses, the Panthers desperately need consistent pass rushers, especially after trading star linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants.

The Panthers Have to Improve Their Pass Rush

The Carolina defense had the fewest sacks in the league last season

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers had by far the fewest sacks in the league last year, with a paltry 27. For comparison, the Ravens led the league with 60 sacks.

The three Panthers with the most sacks in 2023, Burns, Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matu have all left the team. The only player who recorded more than one sack and is still on the team is defensive end Derrick Brown.

To fill the hole left by Burns, Luvu and Gross-Matu, the Panthers signed Clowney, Wonnum, and Chaisson. While Clowney and Wonnum are certainly useful players, and had 9.5 and eight sacks last season respectively, they benefited from playing on good defensive lines. It's unclear if they can be the main source of pressure on a defense.

If Clowney and Wonnum can't be the foundation of a good pass rush, the Panthers will need to find it somewhere else, or it'll be another wasted season. A defense that can get to the opposing quarterback and disrupt the opposing team's game plan is vital for not only a team's success, but a struggling quarterback's success as well.

Panthers' second-year quarterback Bryce Young was not helped by the constant scoreboard pressure. While the Panthers' defense was not the worst in the league, they did not trouble opposing quarterbacks enough and Young and the rest of the offense were instantly thrust into situations where they were under pressure to score.

Young's terrible offensive line and receivers who couldn't get open didn't help either, but he was constantly playing from a deficit.

Securing a better pass rush and defense in general will only help their young quarterback's sophomore development.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.