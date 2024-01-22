Highlights Carolina Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new GM, staying in-house as Morgan was the team's assistant GM from 2021-2024.

Morgan, a former Pro Bowl player, spent seven seasons with the Panthers as a linebacker.

The first test for Morgan will be to improve team's league-worst 2-15 record and surround rookie QB Bryce Young with better talent.

The Carolina Panthers have hired Dan Morgan as the new general manager following the team's decision to fire Scott Fitterer in early January.

Prior to working as the team's assistant GM, Morgan had experience with the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills in key roles with both front offices. He was a first round pick, and played in the NFL as a linebacker from 2001 until 2009 and spent seven of those seasons with the Panthers, even making a Pro Bowl in 2004.

The pressure will be on in Carolina, as the team posted a league-worst 2-15 record in their first season with rookie quarterback Bryce Young under center. With the expectation to surround him with a better supporting cast and little capital, it will be a difficult test for Morgan to prove his worth right away in the position.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.