Highlights Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro is absent from OTAs and is seeking a new contract.

Rookie Harrison Mevis already impressing, going 5-for-5 on field goals, long of 47 in practice.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales reportedly "hasn't heard" from Pineiro.

Fresh off of their annual #KeepPounding community service day, the Carolina Panthers offseason team activities (OTAs) began on Monday and kicker Eddy Pineiro was absent as he continues seeking a new contract.

Pineiro's absence is more notable due to the fact that undrafted rookie kicker Harrison Mevis is at OTAs and has already made a good impression, going five-for-five on field goals, including a long of 47, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Person also reported that Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales said he hasn't been in touch with Pineiro, but is glad Mevis was there so they could work on field goal sets as well as field-goal blocking schemes.

In the end, the rub is that the Panthers might have a decision to make at kicker for 2024.

Panthers Have the Decision to Make at Kicker

Pineiro has been an NFL journeyman for most of his career

Pineiro has been with the Panthers since 2022. He broke into the league as an undrafted player in 2018 and first played for the then-Oakland Raiders, but he was placed on injured reserve and didn't do any kicking. From there, he went on to play for the Chicago Bears (placed on injured reserve in 2020), the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets, and now he's with Carolina.

Last season, Pineiro made 86.2% of his field goal kicks (17th in the league) with a long of 56, so he's got decent accuracy and a pretty big boot. However, he really struggled when kicking after Panthers TDs, as he made just 85% of his extra points, which would have ranked him dead last if the Panthers had scored enough TDs for him to qualify.

Pineiro Kicker Ranks Since 2019 (29 Qualified Ks) Category Pineiro Rank FG Made 89 T-24th FG % 89.0 4th XP Made 83 28th XP % 91.2 27th

As mentioned, he spent two stints on injured reserve, which didn't allow him to play at all in 2018 or 2020. In 2021, he caught on briefly with the Colts but was cut before the season. Then, in December of that season, the Jets signed Pineiro, and he didn't miss a single kick for them.

After that season, Pineiro signed a two-year, $4.1 million deal with the Panthers again on March 23, 2023. Now, he's asking for a new deal after making 25 of 29 kicks. He's scheduled to earn $2 million in 2024.

However, the Panthers have Mevis in town, who has shown up well so far, and it's not like Pineiro exactly set the world on fire with his 2023 display.

Mevis went undrafted out of Missouri and, as Person reported, is off to a hot start. Mevis was known for his leg in college, setting an SEC record with a 61-yard boot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While in college in Missouri, Mevis made 147 of 148 extra points, which would bring some very welcome reliability in those situations which Pineiro did not provide.

The kicker position is one of the most replaceable on the field, which is why a kicker holding out for a pay raise is basically unheard of. Will the Panthers re-up Pineiro or let him walk and give the job to Mevis? We'll have to wait and see, but Pineiro's position at the negotiating table is certainly not getting any better the more kicks Mevis makes at OTAs.

