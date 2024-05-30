Highlights Panthers rookie WR Xavier Legette's sat out of Wednesday's OTAs due to hamstring tightness.

Legette is hoped to be a key weapon for a revamped Carolina Panthers offense in 2024.

Head coach Dave Canales views Legette's absence as a precaution, allowing the rookie to recover without overdoing it early.

When the Carolina Panthers traded up to select Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, they did so with the intention of him being a key part of the offense right away, and forming a connection with Bryce Young to help elevate the quarterback's play this season.

Unfortunately, the established chemistry aspect has been put on hold as the South Carolina product is currently not practicing due to injuries, according to head coach Dave Canales (via Sheena Quick):

It doesn't seem to be anything severe, as Canales called it more of a precaution, but hamstring injuries can cause lingering issues for NFL players through the season, so Legette sustaining one before training camp is still concerning, even if it's just something small.

Analyzing Legette's Role in the Offense

Panthers would love to let the rookie create with the ball in his hands

Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Adam Thielen returning and the trade for Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Panthers prioritized Legette as their physical wideout. With a 6'1", 221-pound frame, the Carolina passing attack wants to get him the football in space, and let the 23-year-old wideout reign terror on defensive backs as they try to bring him down.

The South Carolina native broke out in a major way during his final season with the Gamecocks. After four years with a combined 423 yards, he was able to put it all together in his fifth season with the program, posting 71 catches, 1,255 yards, and seven touchdowns as the team's primary receiving threat.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Xavier Legette had the second-most receiving yards in the SEC in 2023, only behind LSU's Malik Nabers who posted 1,569.

It appears new head coach Dave Canales loved Legette's tape, and wants to find a way for him to carve out a major role in offense early. When discussing the rookie wideout's injury, he attributed it to tightness and said holding him out of practice was 'just a precaution':

What happens a lot with rookies is they come out here, it's a different level of work and it's not that they haven't practiced this long but everyone's fast, everyone's going, you know, and of course they're, with their wheels turning, there's a strain on the brain, there's also a strain on the body.

While he wasn't participating on the field, Legette was able to use his time recovering to talk with Panthers' legend Steve Smith Sr., who was in attendance at the team's OTA session on Wednesday, and glean a few pearls of wisdom from the Panthers legend.

Source: Sheena Quick

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.