Highlights The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran RB Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal.

The additions of rookie Jonathon Brooks & Penny should help new head coach Dave Canales introduce his offensive scheme in Carolina.

The Panthers are likely to trade or release halfbacks Miles Sanders & Chuba Hubbard to streamline their RB depth chart.

The Carolina Panthers were once a perennial threat for the NFC South crown. Now, they're the punching bag of the division.

A year ago, they mortgaged their future to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose to select Bryce Young with that pick, which immediately proved to be disastrous as C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season with the Houston Texans and Frank Reich was fired 11 games into his Panthers tenure.

The team is attempting to reset this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Dave Canales, and they've made a number of additions to the roster, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. They also had a solid draft class, which included the team trading back into the first round for wide receiver Xavier Legette.

That draft class also included Texas running back Jonathan Brooks in the second round. The former Longhorn rushed for 1,139 yards on 187 attempts last season, good for an astonishing 6.1 yards per carry. For all intents and purposes, he appears to be the favorite to fill the Rachaad White, three-down role in Canales' offense.

However, the team has added yet another halfback to their backfield rotation, bringing in Rashaad Penny on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Penny's best season came in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, when Canales was the passing game coordinator and new Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was an offensive assistant. It makes sense that the team would want an experienced runner as a backup to the rookie Brooks (who is recovering from an ACL tear), but the running back room in Carolina may be untenable as currently constructed.

Panthers Have 5 Running Backs With Starting Experience

Besides Brooks & Penny, the Panthers' RB depth chart is loaded with capable veterans

Penny carried the ball 119 times for 749 yards and six touchdowns during that 2021 season under Canales, though that campaign remains the only one in which the former first-round pick has garnered 100+ rushes.

In some sense, that means Penny is far fresher than other 28-year-old running backs with multiple 300+ touch seasons on their resumé. However, Penny's limited usage has always stemmed from his inability to stay on the field, rather than any lapses in his talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the NFL in 2018, Penny has sustained eight injuries that have caused him to miss a preseason, regular season or postseason game, including two season-ending lower body injuries in 2019 (torn ACL) and 2022 (tibia fracture).

He played last season for the Philadelphia Eagles after Canales left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he appeared in just three games before being benched due to ineffectiveness (11 rushes, 33 yards).

Brooks is coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL that he suffered last season at Texas. It is expected that he'll be medically cleared in time for training camp, but it never hurts to have a veteran option behind a rookie who's learning the pro game.

Speaking of veteran options, the Panthers are loaded with them now. Besides Brooks and Penny, the team employs Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear, all of whom have started a game in the Panthers' backfield over the last two seasons.

Panthers' 2024 RB Depth Chart Player Age Career Starts (NFL) Jonathon Brooks 20 0 Rashaad Penny 28 11 Miles Sanders 27 54 Chuba Hubbard 24 24 Raheem Blackshear 24 1

It's likely that the team will look to trade at least Sanders, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $25.4 million deal he signed as a free agent last offseason. Hubbard may also be a popular name on the trade block in the coming weeks, given that he'll be a free agent next offseason and was drafted in the fourth-round under a regime that's long been ousted from Carolina.

Regardless of how the Panthers solve the conundrum at the back-end of their RB depth chart, expect the team to divvy up carries between Brooks and Penny for the lion's share of the work early in the season. If and when Brooks proves his health, he'll likely be tasked with a heavy workload as the team tries to coax big improvements out of quarterback Bryce Young in his sophomore season.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.