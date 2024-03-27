Highlights General manager Dan Morgan is focused on fortifying the Panthers' roster through trades, with Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins as top targets.

Receivers Aiyuk and Higgins could boost Carolina's offense, providing a much-needed offensive spark.

Trade target Khalil Mack could revitalize the Panthers' pass rush, enhancing overall team performance.

The Carolina Panthers are in the process of scrubbing the bitter taste of 2023 from their palette. Compiling a league-worst 2-15 record is already brutal, but doing so while another team owns your first-round pick is a punch to the gut.

Yes, year one of the Bryce Young Era was an unmitigated disaster for the organization. Still, it’s difficult to imagine things being worse this fall.

General manager and president of football operations Dan Morgan is making necessary additions, addressing the wide receiver group and the offensive and defensive fronts. Of course, “job done” isn’t part of the March vernacular for teams coming off of a two-win campaign.

The Panthers have seven picks in next month’s NFL Draft, with their first two at No. 33 and No. 39. Morgan plans to build through the draft, but that won’t preclude him from considering shrewd swap opportunities. Additionally, the Panthers have roughly $16.3 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. However, a team's cap can often be manipulated in order to create the necessary space for a key addition.

Top 3 Carolina Panthers' Trade Targets

Building an improved roster could start in the trade market

The Panthers have already agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The receiver position remains a need for the Panthers, but as one may imagine, there are still multiple holes for a team riding six consecutive losing seasons.

Carolina Panthers' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team 2024 Salary Brandon Aiyuk WR San Francisco 49ers $5.3 M Tee Higgins WR Cincinnati Bengals $21.8 M Khalil Mack OLB Los Angeles Chargers $19.2 M

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers' GM John Lynch remains adamant his standout wide receiver isn’t available via trade, and at a $5.3 million salary in 2024, why should he be? However, Aiyuk heads into the fifth and final season on his rookie contract without a long-term deal, driving speculation that he could be moved this offseason.

Aiyuk established 17-game averages of 79 receptions, 1,214 yards, and eight touchdowns from 2022-2023, an output that justifies the heavy interest in him while also begging for more volume.

Brandon Aiyuk's Stats By Year Year Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 60 748 5 2021 56 826 5 2022 78 1015 8 2023 75 1342 7

With the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan featuring so many quality offensive weapons, it’s difficult to imagine Aiyuk emerging as the focal point. On the Panthers, however, he would immediately slot into the clear WR1 role opposite newly acquired Johnson.

Adam Thielen finished as the Panthers’ most productive wide receiver in 2023, but he drew 137 targets at a mere 7.5 yards per and produced a paltry 9.8 yards per catch. A target total in the range of 135-140 would provide Aiyuk with the opportunity to post a career season, and position sophomore signal-caller Young to take a leap.

A team that pulls off what appears to be an unlikely swap (at this juncture) will almost certainly provide Aiyuk with an extension. For context, A.J. Brown received a four-year, $100 million deal ($57 guaranteed) when the Philadelphia Eagles traded their No. 18 and No. 101 picks for him in 2022.

Trade ammo is a weakness for the Panthers in this case, and with a plan to build through the draft, there’s sure to be hesitation on the front office’s part to surrender the assets required to pry him loose.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

There are some similarities in Tee Higgins’ and Aiyuk’s situations, notably the opportunity to serve as the No. 1 wide receiver on a new team.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, worth $21.8 million this season, prompting the 25-year-old to request a trade. Higgins makes a strong case as the game’s top No. 2 wide receiver, a status he’s unlikely to rise above playing opposite Ja’Marr Chase.

Higgins posted 17-game averages of 84 receptions, 1,201 receiving yards, and eight spikes from 2021-22 before struggling with injuries in 2023. He would immediately assume the role of top offensive weapon upon landing with the Panthers.

Tee Higgins' Stats With Bengals Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs ADOT Drop Rate 2020 67 908 6 11.5 7.4% 2021 74 1,091 6 12.1 4.5% 2022 74 1,029 7 10.1 7.3% 2023 42 656 5 12.8 9.2%

The steepest hurdle may be the Bengals’ apparent proximity to Super Bowl contention. Cincinnati is only a season removed from falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game and two from reaching the big game. And, naturally, another deep postseason run is more likely with Higgins in tow than without him.

There are a couple of factors working in the Panthers’ favor though, at least in theory.

Higgins was the No. 33 overall selection in 2020, so one of the Panthers’ second-round choices serves as a stronger starting point from which negotiations can progress, at least compared with the pursuit of Aiyuk. Considering the unlikelihood of Higgins receiving a second tag, it’s reasonable to view 2024 as Higgins’ walking year.

Finally, the Bengals will have the opportunity to address the sizable wide receiver void a Higgins trade would create by dipping into the deep receiver class.

Khalil Mack, OLB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Panthers finished last with 27 sacks and 30th with a 17.2% pressure rate. That was with Brian Burns, now a New York Giant, in the mix. That leaves a desperate need to add to what was a toothless defensive front.

They inked a pair of edge rushers, D.J. Wonnum and K’Lavon Chaisson, in an effort to replace Burns in their 3-4 scheme. While there’s hope that they can be productive and catch lightning in a bottle, the relatively modest commitments communicate just that: hope.

Adding a player of Khalil Mack’s caliber, even as he enters his age-33 season, figures to inject tangible — and intangible — benefits to a Panthers team in search of “dawgs” and an improved pass rush. He finished top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting thanks in part to compiling a career-best 17 sacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Khalil Mack set a career-best with 17 sacks in 2023 at 32 years old. Furthermore, he is only the third player 32 years old or older in NFL history to record at least 16 sacks in a season.

The relative likelihood of a Mack-to-Panthers swap decreased when the Chargers restructured his deal to provide necessary cap relief. While the maneuver relieves some of the financial constraints facing the Chargers, it won’t necessarily preclude them from listening to the right trade scenario(s).

That’s especially the case with new head coach Jim Harbaugh ushering in the next chapter for the franchise.

Carolina won’t be particularly anxious to part with substantial draft capital for a player who doesn’t fit its presumptive timeline. However, in the event Harbaugh and Co. are willing to continue reshaping their roster, Mack is the type of acquisition that can provide an invaluable veteran presence for a rebuilding team in search of direction.

These players could be suiting up for a new team in 2024

Teams that finish 2-15 aren’t typically stocked with attractive trade candidates, and the Panthers fit that mold. They’re unlikely to extract much — if any — value from the players they’re willing to trade, but that doesn’t mean the front office won’t continue the organizational reset.

Jaycee Horn, CB

The idea of the Panthers trading Jaycee Horn, their 2021 first-rounder, is a tough sell on the surface. However, the often-injured Horn has been limited to 22 games across three seasons. Plus, he’s playing under his third regime since entering the NFL, and there’s no promise that the current staff truly places the same degree of value on him.

Further complicating matters is his looming fifth-year option, which would be worth approximately $12.4 million in 2025.

If the Panthers deem the commitment too steep for a player who has been so injury prone, they may be willing to take what they can get from a team in a better position to assume the risk on a young and talented perimeter cornerback.

Carolina has already traded Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so dealing Horn would further weaken the position group. But there are a number of teams that will enter late-April with a need at corner, and depending on how the draft unfolds, they could land on Horn as an affordable target.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR

The fact that Terrace Marshall Jr. couldn’t carve out a significant role in an offense that fed Adam Thielen 137 targets paints the sobering reality that he faces. The Panthers granted him permission to seek a trade in 2023, but he found no takers.

Marshall Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and his 64 receptions, 767 receiving yards, and one touchdown production across 36 games doesn’t bode well for his long-term prospects.

Making matters worse for Marshall Jr. is this year's deep wide receiver class in the draft, which will further limit his attractiveness to potential trade partners. It’s still worth noting that it isn’t uncommon for teams to grant a disgruntled bit player his trade wish, especially when he’s embarking on his walk year.

He'll be only 24 years old when the season starts, and he averaged 12.3 yards per target with a 59.6% catch rate in 2022. He also reeled in 28 receptions at 17.5 yards per grab. That's the extent of the silver lining.

There won’t be a long list of trade suitors pursuing Marshall Jr., an LSU grad and native of Louisiana, but if he gets his wish, keep an eye on the New Orleans Saints because of the local ties.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.