The Carolina Panthers would like to forget about the 2023 campaign after finishing with a 2-15 overall record and firing their head coach after just 11 games. It was a disaster on offense, as the Panthers had the worst passing attack in the league, averaging 190 yards per game.

One cause for the lack of a passing game was inconsistency with their rookie quarterback Bryce Young and a lack of support around him. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo told The Athletic that he is hoping to take the leap in year two and be the support Young needs.

I've been betting on myself my whole life. I've been through it all. At the end of the day, it's me versus me. So I'm gonna look myself in the mirror and figure out what I gotta do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know people haven't seen the best of me yet. So that's really all I've been focusing on this offseason.

Can Mingo & WR Corps Help Their Franchise Quarterback?

Young will be leaning on Mingo and the rest of the receiving group to step up

Mingo was the Panthers' second-round pick last year, and the team hoped that he and Young would be the future one-two punch that others like Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce and Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp are. It didn’t quite work out, as the two struggled with chemistry throughout the season.

In 15 games, Mingo caught 43 of his 85 targets for 418 yards. He did not score a touchdown during the season.

This offseason was about getting Young the help he needed to progress in his NFL career. Carolina traded for Diontae Johnson and drafted Xavier Legette to join the wide receiver group.

Carolina Panthers Top Receivers Career Numbers Player Receptions Yards Average TD Adam Thielen 637 7,696 12.1 59 Diontae Johnson 391 4,363 11.2 25 Jonathan Mingo 43 418 9.7 0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 64 767 12 1 Xavier Legette* 113 1,678 14.8 7 *Career college stats - South Carolina (2019-2023)

The veteran presence and the next group of young receivers give Young a solid balance of receivers to step up and be the guys. While Adam Thielen is the most established receiver, he is 33 and heading toward the end of his career.

The Panthers' next up are Terrace Marshall Jr., Legette, and Mingo, who are expected to take that next step. None of those guys are older than 24, so the team is hoping they will take that leap, and one of them is the number one guy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers have selected a wide receiver in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft three times in the last four years.

One aspect of Mingo’s game that has been criticized is his route-running abilities. He doesn’t agree with that assessment, as he thinks it was overblown.

"At the end of the day, I know I can run routes. I feel when it comes down to it, I'm a good route runner. I know what I can do when it comes to route running. People might try to say stuff. But when teams come to play us, they watch film, too. So they can see what routes are coming off (receivers') splits. People don't know game.”

Thielen and Johnson could be the top two receivers on the roster entering 2024, but if the other three can’t show the franchise they are the future, Young and the offense could be doomed over the next few years. During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Thielen expressed some optimism about Young's potential in 2024, but how much of that is just offseason hopium?

