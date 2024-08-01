Highlights PAOK eyes loan-to-buy move worth £3million for Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has emerged as a target for Greek side PAOK in a potential loan-to-buy transfer, according to Africa Foot.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer as Philippe Clement looks to rebuild his squad for the new season, despite the striker scoring 22 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign.

Greek champions PAOK want to take advantage of the uncertainty around his future and are eyeing a potential move to bring the 29-year-old into the club by making an offer in the coming days.

PAOK Eye Bid for Rangers Star Cyriel Dessers

Greek champions want a loan with an option to buy

With Rangers keen to raise funds to help continue their rebuild this ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of the month, they're open to offers for every first-team player except goalkeeper Jack Butland.

PAOK want to bring the forward in on an initial loan deal with an option to buy worth £3million, and are hopeful of beating the competition to his signature from Serie A clubs.

Cyriel Dessers Rangers stats all competitions 2023/24 Games 54 Goals 22 Assists 9

According to the report the Greek giants have "fallen under the spell" of Dessers and are impressed by his "exceptional" finishing ability in front of goal. Dessers would be open to a move if an offer was accepted for him, although his priority is to stay in Glasgow where he still has three years remaining on his contract.

The striker position has been significantly weakened already this summer with Kemar Roofe leaving on a free transfer when his contract expired, while Sam Lammers has been sold permanently to FC Twente after a successful loan spell in the Eredivisie in the second half of last season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Only James Tavernier (24) scored more goals than Cyriel Dessers (22) for Rangers in 2023/24.

Rangers Eye Lawrence Shankland Move

Hearts want more than £3million to sell their captain

Despite seven first-team arrivals already being confirmed this summer, with two more reportedly close, there is more business expected at Ibrox before the end of the transfer window.

Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane have joined the club on permanent transfers, while Vaclav Cerny has arrived on loan from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Reports also suggest that Robin Propper is close to a move from FC Twente to replace Connor Goldson in defence, while Rangers are also trying to bring in Marco Van Ginkel as a free agent to strengthen the midfield.

But his main target for the rest of the window is Hearts star Lawrence Shankland, who has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than any other player in the last two seasons.

Hearts want at least £3million to let him go as he enters the final year of his contract, and Rangers are plotting an offer after selling Lammers to raise funds for a bid. However, they now face stiff competition from fierce rivals Celtic for his signature as they eye alternative options following a deal for Adam Idah stalling due to Norwich's asking price.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.