From Rookie of the Year to leading the Orlando Magic to their best record in over a decade and earning an All-Star nomination in his sophomore season, Paolo Banchero’s young career is off to a magnificent start. Yet, the nature of Banchero’s true impact has become a polarizing matter – and rightfully so.

To begin with, his team is 8.3 points better every 100 possessions with him off the floor – the worst figure on Orlando's roster among players exceeding 400 minutes. Although it’s crucial to properly contextualize these analytical insights, this number underscores a stark contrast between Banchero’s perceived impact and his actual influence in Orlando.

Orlando Magic - Splits With/Without Paolo Banchero Category w/ Banchero w/o Banchero Differential OFF. Rating 113.3 116.3 -3.0 DEF. Rating 113.1 107.4 +5.7 NET. Rating +0.2 +8.9 -8.7

Banchero Has Inefficiency Issues

Banchero is the least efficient All-Star in the league

The forward’s glaring inefficiency was the main catalyst behind the subdued resentment towards his All-Star nomination. Banchero's true shooting percentage falls 3.0 percent below the league average of 58.1 percent, which ranks 2nd worst among players exceeding 30 percent usage this season.

With a frightening blend of strength and agility at 6-foot-10, the 21-year-old’s efficiency has been held back by certain skill limitations. Notably, Banchero’s finishing woes stem partly from his less-than-ideal shooting touch, as highlighted by his underwhelming 71.2 percent mark from the charity stripes. Orlando’s star has also nailed only 21 of his 69 floater attempts, as such shots often require advanced feel and coordination.

Banchero’s profile has often drawn comparison to LeBron James’, most notably through his ability to lower his shoulders and bulldozer through defenders on drives. However, even in those dynamic situations, the newest All-Star has yet to consistently deliver.

The former Blue Devil converts just 44.3 percent of his field goals attempted on drives, which places him sixth worst among the 52 players who record at least 10 drives per game. Those struggles can be attributed to the aforementioned lack of touch, as well as his inability to explode off of two feet and finish through contact.

These are areas where Paolo's youth is evident, and additional years of development will likely address them. Orlando’s success, primarily sparked by their tenacious defense, might just be outpacing the growth curve of their lead ball-handler – and that's perfectly acceptable.

Product of His Environment

Orlando’s roster construction hasn’t favored Banchero’s playstyle

When examining Banchero’s shot distribution, the modest volume of attempts near the rim leaves much to be desired. Given his quick first step and great body control, Banchero should be looking to feast at the rim, where only 36% of his total attempts currently come from. By contrast, soon-to-be 39-year-old LeBron James takes 46 percent of his total shots at the rim.

This inability to free up driving lanes for Banchero is an indictment on Orlando’s structural deficiencies. In the spacing era of basketball, the Magic have surrounded their ascending talent with several subpar shooters; Orlando ranks sixth worst in the league in terms of 3-point accuracy on open and wide-open looks.

Aside from zealously collapsing on Banchero’s drives, teams are barricading access to the rim when he’s handling the ball. Although Paolo is already well advanced at leveraging the attention he generates, this shift in defensive approaches compels Banchero to lean heavily on his mid-range pull-ups, where his lack of shooting touch limits his accuracy to just 39 percent.

At a youthful 21 years of age, the attention he draws from defenses stands as a testament to his potential as a lead ball-handler; Banchero ranks in the 98th percentile in on-ball gravity and first at his position in self-created scoring. Through more repetitions and better spacing, Paolo will become an effortlessly deadly offensive engine.

The Double-edged Sword of Competitiveness

Orlando’s offense hasn’t held up with its defense's meteoric rise

The study of Orlando’s success and Paolo Banchero’s divisive impact highlights the eternal importance of context. As the fourth-youngest team in the NBA, the Magic are currently recording the fourth-biggest jump in win percentage from one season to the next, and that’s mainly due to their renewed defense.

In the span of just one year, the Magic vaulted from the 11th ranked defense to the second, and that ascent has propelled them into relevancy — if not outright competitiveness. Simultaneously, their offense has undergone a more incremental growth that aligns perfectly with what’s expected from a team built around a 21-year-old sophomore.

Sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic are simply ahead of schedule. That success is driven by their elite defense, while their offense is rather a work in progress, developing as anticipated within the existing structural framework.

Mixed up in all this is coveted stud Paolo Banchero, who, like many 21-year-olds burdened with potent creation responsibilities, is undergoing the growing pains of being on top of every scouting report — and he's doing it in an environment that doesn’t fully complement his roaring playstyle.

The Eye-test vs. Analytics Fallacy

Banchero’s season can be limpidly summed up

The controversy surrounding Paolo Banchero’s impact has often been oversimplified as the clash between analytical obsessions and the visible trajectory of a 21-year-old ascending into stardom — when in reality, both statistical and visual approaches lead to the same conclusions.

Banchero is a brutal force of nature, a jumbo-sized wing with riveting athleticism, fluidity of movement and a splendid array of passing chops. Like every other sophomore, Banchero still has its flaws. Considering his high usage rate and the scrutiny inherent to it, those limitations are bound to become apparent over-time, creating a significant loss of value that can explain his horrible on/off numbers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Banchero leads all second-year NBA players in True Usage % with 49 percent.

Given Orlando’s suboptimal roster construction, Banchero is doing as good a job as you could ask from a second-year player. While their tenacious defense has elevated them to the top seeds of the Eastern Conference, the Magic remain focused on the long-term outlook — that includes prioritizing Banchero’s development as the team’s primary creator.

The reason behind his All-Star nomination was purely to reward Orlando’s great season with what remains the best representation in the sport. As the NBA often does, they rewarded the face of the franchise, a marketable rising star that evidently proves to be the central figure of Orlando’s aspirations.

“I think Paolo should be an All-Star because he’s probably the main reason why we are where we are in the standings and (he’s) creating mismatch problems for the (other) team all game. Not just making plays for himself, (but) I think he’s done a great job this year making everyone around him better and growing into a leader as well.” – Teammate Franz Wagner.

With Paolo steering the ship and their forceful defense holding it afloat, the future is bright in Florida. The magic will be in the work for Orlando, and as they add better spacing and let their promising pieces further develop, they are poised to become the next powerhouse to dominate the East.

