Highlights Banchero's offensive game mirrors Carmelo Anthony with scoring and rebounding, but he excels in passing, defense, and long-range shooting too.

Banchero is more aligned with Jayson Tatum than Anthony, using craftiness over athleticism to score, but needs to tweak shot selection to boost the offense.

Emulating Tatum's style could elevate Banchero to perennial All-Star status and enhance Magic's offense to improve playoff standing.

If people were to compare Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero's game to any player in the league, the first name one might hear is former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

One of the most dominant scorers in the modern era, Anthony was a combo forward who relied heavily on his midrange game. Though he didn't possess the prototypical size of a power forward nor the ideal athleticism of a small forward, his footwork, strength, length, and shooting touch allowed him to be proficient in a half-court offense.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft fits this description as well. Both Anthony and Banchero can be described as assertive–though not dominant–rebounders at their position.

However, Banchero's game begins to diverge from Anthony's when considering his potential as a passer, defensive playmaker, and outside shooting threat. These are skills that Banchero demonstrated in doses at Duke, but that he's developed plenty during his short time in the NBA.

Though scoring 23.0 points per game heading into the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Banchero's most impressive numbers may be the 5.3 assists or 1.6 stocks (steals + blocks) that he's averaging this season. Banchero is also shooting a career-high 36.5 percent from 3-point range and knocks down 39.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Is Tatum a better comparison?

There are a few notable similarities between the skillset and production of Banchero and Tatum

As one begins to take a deeper look at who Banchero's game really resembles, it's not the former face of the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. It's the current face of the Boston Celtics: five-time All-Star, Jayson Tatum.

2023-24 stats Category Banchero Tatum PPG 23.0 27.1 RPG 6.9 8.6 APG 5.3 4.8 SPG 1.1 1.0 BPG 0.5 0.6 FG% 46.2% 47.5% 3PT% 36.5% 36.3%

Tatum, like Banchero and Anthony, has dominated the game as a below-the-rim scorer. Rather than relying on the type of athleticism that makes the game look too easy for a player like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tatum takes it to his opponent using craftiness, technique, and strength.

Consider for a moment that, after 852 regular and postseason games, Antetokounmpo has dunked a grand total of 2,093 times. After 585 combined regular and postseason games, Tatum has dunked 535 times in comparison. Then there's Banchero, who has played 127 career games, and only dunked 101 times in that span.

Career Dunk Stats Player Total Games Played Total Dunks Dunks Per Game Giannis Antetokounmpo 852 2,093 2.46 Jayson Tatum 585 535 0.91 Paolo Banchero 127 101 0.80

There are slight differences in their shot profile, though. Both Banchero and Tatum get to the free-throw line at a high rate, averaging 7.2 and 6.8 free-throw attempts per game this season, respectively. They attempt shots near the rim at a similar rate, with 21.8 percent of Tatum's field goal attempts coming within three feet of the rim in 2023-24. This season, 21.5 percent of Banchero's attempts came from the same area.

However, where Tatum takes 8.4 3-point attempts per game, Banchero is more tempered in his outside attempts with 4.2 per game. Instead, Banchero relies more heavily on his midrange game, with 30.3 percent of his field goal attempts being taken from 10 to 23.75 feet away from the rim.

Conversely, Tatum takes just 18.2 percent of his field goal attempts in that range. Largely a result of this difference in their shot selection, Tatum averages 4.1 more points per game than Banchero despite taking just 1.7 more field goal attempts per game.

Taking a page out of Tatum's book

Altering his shot selection could pay dividends for Banchero and the Magic

Tatum is one of the most successful and popular players in the league today, having played a major role in the Celtics reaching the NBA Playoffs for the past six seasons. In fact, as the Celtics' top option since the 2019-20 season, Tatum has led Boston to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances, including an NBA Finals run in 2022. Paolo Banchero could make a worse decision than to emulate a player like Tatum, his fellow Duke alum.

Getting his first taste of what it means to be an All-Star this weekend, Banchero is already a perennial All-Star candidate. Nonetheless, taking a page out of Tatum's book could lead to him becoming a perennial All-Star selection.

To that point, Tatum has been an All-Star selection every season since 2019-20. Banchero already has the edge on Tatum by being named an All-Star a season sooner, but his ability to match the St. Louis native in that category depends a lot on how he fares offensively.

Of course, a player should strive for originality, and Banchero's midrange polish is a staple of his game. Nonetheless, by altering his shot selection, Banchero may both increase his and the Orlando Magic's offensive ceiling. Currently, the Magic rank 26th in points per game (111.7), 24th in offensive rating (113.4), 27th in 3-point attempts (31.3), and 29th in 3-point percentage (34.8). These numbers all go hand-in-hand.

Orlando has still managed to muster a 30-25 record entering the All-Star Break. Nonetheless, they would likely be in the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture rather than the bottom half with a better offense. Considering their defensive upside, they might even maintain that status over the coming years.

Banchero can't flip the script for Orlando by himself.

However, as the first option, he shoulders the brunt of the responsibility to take the Magic on a playoff run. As of now, the question remains. Will the 2023 Rookie of the Year take the path of Anthony, who only reached the Conference Finals once in his decorated career? Or will Banchero become a bit more like Tatum, taking it upon himself to make Orlando a truly formidable playoff team?