Shaquille O’Neal. Penny Hardaway. Dwight Howard. These NBA legends all made their names starting out in the city of the Orlando Magic, and now, the team looks to have a new phenomenon on its hands. His name? Paolo Banchero.

But, while we have seen the 23-year-old sensation earn his first All-Star nod this season, league writer Mark Medina argues that he is only just ‘scratching the surface’ on his potential to become one of NBA's next elite superstars.

Magic Taking Flight

Will reach the postseason for the first time since 2020

In a season which saw a franchise-first jersey retirement, with Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal the first to see his name lifted into the rafters of the Kia Center, nobody could quite foresee the leap in development of Orlando’s next generation of young talent, who stand to progress to the post-season for the first time since the shortened ‘bubble’ 2019-20 campaign.

Led by their young trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, and under the stellar leadership of Jamahl Mosely, many now believe that the Magic have a winning core at the center - characterized by a ‘workman-like mentality’ – and this season has seen them establish the foundational pillars of which to build a winning team upon for years to come.

With a plethora of young, and versatile, talent available to them, the Magic have been one of the standout surprises of the 2023-24 regular season, and their defensive work in particular has drawn league-wide acclaim thanks to their elite defensive efficiency, with their 110.5 defensive rating ranking second overall in the Association, and is surpassed by only the Minnesota Timberwolves (107.8).

Orlando Magic - 2023-24 Season Defensive Statistics Category Statistic League Rank DRTG 110.5 2nd DREB 31.9 23rd DREB% 73.5 2nd STL 8.1 4th BLK 5.2 12th OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 12.3 3rd OPP PTS PAINT 47.7 8th

This is largely as a result of the defensive work-rate of both Suggs, who could yet find himself in contention for making one of the NBA All-Defense teams this season, and Jonathan Isaac, who’s bounce-back season now a few years removed from his ACL tear, has seen him become a crucial member of Orlando’s rotation, and his on-court presence may be invaluable for the Magic’s post-season progression.

Valuable contributions from both Wendell Carter Jr., and Cole Anthony, are another strong factor as to why the Magic have seen so much success this season.

With just over a week remaining of the regular season, the Magic find themselves sitting comfortably in the automatic playoff positions, where if they were to remain in their current fourth position, they could be setting up a first-round match-up against the New York Knicks, though the final positions still very much remain fluid, with Orlando only a half game back of the third-placed Cleveland Cavaliers after their recent skid.

Banchero Will ‘Win a Championship’ in His Career

Medina believes that Banchero has all the necessary attributes to be able to lead an NBA team to a championship at a point in his career, highlighting that he can score, pass and defend to high levels.

The fact that he is demonstrating these traits so early on in his career has led both Medina, and some people around the Magic organization, to view him as an extremely special player with a lot of room left to develop and transcend his play even further.

“Paolo Banchero is going to be a multi-year All-Star player. I'm sure he'll win a championship at some point in his career. He's a really special player. Talking to people in the Orlando organization this season, they feel like he's just scratching the surface. They feel like he has the capabilities of being a complete player, as a scorer, passer and defender. He's a guy that impacts winning, and empowers his teammates. Those are all the attributes that you want in a player, let alone a young player. So, all good preys on him, and it's going to be cool to just see him continue to blossom.”

Banchero’s Magical Season... Or Is It?

Leads Orlando in points (22.4 PTS) and assists (5.3 AST)

When a player enters his sophmore season in the league, it is natural to expect a significant step-up in performance, especially when they enter the league as a no. 1 overall draft pick.

But after a terrific rookie campaign, which saw him earn the league's Rookie of the Year award, there was even more pressure placed on the young 21-year-old's shoulders coming into his second season.

Paolo Banchero - 2023-24 Season Passing Statistics Category Statistic Passes Made 49.5 Passes Received 55.0 AST 5.3 Secondary AST 0.6 Potential AST 10.1 AST PTS Created 13.9 AST TO PASS% 10.7

At an initial glance, seeing his individual numbers rise across all facets of the box score, averaging a team-high 22.1 points at an improved 46.1 percent shooting clip from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point distance, grabbing 6.8 rebounds, as well as leading the Magic in assists with 5.3 per contest, would indicate he has shone brightly in his sophmore season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Banchero is the youngest forward to have a 30-point triple-double since LeBron James (2006).

However, upon further inspection, Orlando are actually much more efficient on-court without Banchero, whereby they outscore their opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions when the forward is on the sidelines, the highest mark on the team.

In stark contrast, they only outscore opponents by 0.5 points per 100 possessions when he is out there on the hardwood.

Nonetheless, his impact forms elsewhere, where his passing ability has carried the Magic offensively, and when he is on the floor, the team create an average of 17.6 assists for one another, with that number dipping to a team-low of 7.6 assists created when he is off the court.

As a result, Banchero's impact on the Magic this season has been fairly complex, but with his offensive contributions as the team's leading scorer and primary playmaker, they would not find themselves in the position they are currently in the standings without their star prospect, and this is only the beginning of what the organization hopes will be a long, and fruitful career for Banchero with Orlando.

