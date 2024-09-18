Key Takeaways The Orlando Magic are aiming to build on last season's success with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Paolo Banchero is emerging as a superstar with impressive stats, improvements, and potential for future growth.

The Magic have secured their future built around Banchero and Franz Wagner, poised to make noise in the playoffs in coming years but may need some more experience.

It really was a magical season for the Orlando Magic last season after they reached the 2023-24 NBA playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, marking their first post-season appearance since 2020.

But while they are a team that look to certainly emerge as contenders in the future, league insider Mark Medina feels that Paolo Banchero and co aren’t quite ready for the leap next season, tipping them to reach the playoffs, but not winning their first-round series.

Aiming To Capitalize on Last Season’s Success

Haven’t won 47 games or more since 2010-11 season

After surprising the league by reaching the NBA playoffs as the fifth overall seed, winning 47 games, the Magic had hopes of bringing in a big money free agent signing, reportedly having targeted both Paul George and Klay Thompson .

However, with George joining the Philadelphia 76ers , and Thompson the Dallas Mavericks , Orlando had to turn their attention elsewhere on the market.

While they didn’t land a max-caliber All-Star, they did upgrade by striking a deal with two-time NBA champion, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , inking him to a three-year, $66 million deal.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 122.4 107.8 DEF RTG 111.0 111.8 NET RTG 11.3 -4.0 EFG% 58.7 52.3 PIE 56.1 48.4

With him, he brings both veteran leadership, championship experience, and perhaps most importantly, value as a 3-and-D player, something that the Magic evidently lacked last season, in which they shot just 35.2 percent from behind the line, which was the seventh-lowest mark in the league.

His deal alone may have boosted their stock in the East, with them now considered by some to be true contenders next season.

This comes as 22-year-old Franz Wagner , who had a breakout season last year, agreed to a five-year, $224 million rookie extension, which could rise to as much as $269 million,

This now sees them secure their future with a core built around both the German, and 21-year-old Paolo Banchero, who enjoyed a breakout season of his own, and is now touted to ascend to superstardom in the near future.

Magic Can Make Playoff Noise ‘In Years To Come’

Despite their incredible upside, on paper, when looking ahead towards the playoff picture for next season, Medina can’t necessarily see a path where the Magic are one of the top four teams in the East, largely due to other teams, such as the Sixers, strengthening their rosters significantly.

The Celtics just have so much talent and depth and continuity. The Bucks and the Sixers are geared to have bounced back seasons. The New York Knicks are ready to make an even deeper playoff push. But Paolo Banchero and the Magic showed that they are a very real team that can make some playoff noise in years to come. They have a really good young core. They have great coaching. Banchero is a star in the making, already a proven all-star, but I think their likely ceiling is they'll make the playoffs, not having to do the Play-In Tournament. So, they'll at least be one of the top six teams. But, it's really hard for me to rank the Magic ahead of the Celtics, Sixers, Bucks, Knicks and even Cavaliers, given that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are back with their new extensions.

Banchero Emerging as a Superstar

Has averaged 20-plus PPG since entering the league in 2022

The former No. 1 overall pick has now enjoyed two seasons with the Magic, and last season he took his game to greater heights, showcasing that he has what it takes to lead an NBA franchise for years to come.

Last season, he led Orlando in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 dimes, while shooting at 45.5 percent from the field.

He also made some subtle improvements shooting the three ball, jumping from 29.8 percent from deep in his rookie season to 33.9 percent, though there is still a considerable amount of work still to be done in that area if he is to become a premier long-range threat.

Paolo Banchero - 2024-25 Stat Projections per 36 Minutes Category Statistic PTS 22.9 REB 7.3 3P% 34.0 WS/48 Min. 0.77

In his first ever playoff series, he also saw a jump in improvement, in which he recorded 27.0 points shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep, along with 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in the Magic's 4-3 series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers .

He was also highly efficient in that series, posting a 99.1 defensive rating, which saw the Magic outscore their opponents by 3.4 points per 100 possessions, while he registered the highest usage percentage on the team (33.2 percent).

It is clear that since Banchero joined the team, the Magic have been on an upward trajectory, and it is projected that he will take another leap next season.

Furthermore, with the addition of Caldwell-Pope, there is some argument to be made that they now have additional veteran experience that could help them take that next step to title contention, though on the flip side of the coin, it could also be debated that Banchero and co are not quite ready just yet.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.