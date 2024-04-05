Highlights Paolo Banchero has drastically improved stats in his sophomore season, establishing himself as a key player for the Orlando Magic.

Banchero has shown resilience in playing through adversity, emerging as an elite scorer for the team.

The team's playoff push will be crucial for Banchero's growth, positioning him to possibly become a league superstar.

The Orlando Magic have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises, and the reason for that comes down to the talent they possess on their roster. The talent is not only skilled but is extremely young; for a team in a rebuild as recently as last year, the Magic have seemingly graduated from that status.

The Magic now find themselves in playoff contention, and as the season winds down, they will need to get minutes out of their young starters to propel that push ever forward, especially if they want to possess a higher seed in the East. That will occur if they keep the pedal to the metal, and leading the way in that push is All-Star Paolo Banchero.

Banchero has quickly become the face of the Magic among a roster of faces that possess the ability to do damage. Jalen Suggs has been elite this season, along with Franz Wagner, and others.

But Banchero rises above the rest of his team, and at just 21 years old, has the potential to become the next face of the league if he keeps up and improves his game, which will inevitably come.

Banchero Is an Emerging Superstar

Banchero has improved dramatically over his rookie season

Banchero made his debut last season as a rookie but has elevated his game in his sophomore season. He has cemented his place in the league with a dominant season, not by putting up otherworldly stats but by putting up stats that help his team win when it matters, which has been numerous moments this season.

In his rookie season, in which he won the Rookie of the Year Award, Banchero averaged 20 points per game, along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shot 42.7 percent from the field, but only 29.8 percent from the three-point range.

Paolo Banchero - Stats Comparison Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season Career PPG 20.0 22.4 21.2 RPG 6.9 6.8 6.8 APG 3.7 5.3 4.5 FG% 42.7 46.1 44.5 3PT% 29.8 35.1 32.6

This season, the majority of those numbers are up substantially. He is now averaging 22.4 points per game, along with 6.8 rebounds (about the same), but his assists are way up to 5.3 per game on average. Additionally, his shooting is up, now averaging 46.1 percent from the floor and a much improved 35.1 percent from the three-point range.

Banchero has demonstrated the ability to take giant leaps in his game, which is what a superstar in the making is capable of doing. He has shown the ability to elevate his game which, in turn, has elevated the games of everyone around him, which is what a superstar is capable of doing.

Plowing Through Adversity

Banchero's growth has made him one of the NBA's most marketable players

Over his last few games, Banchero has gone through somewhat of a rough stretch. During the Magic’s recent homestand, he only averaged 18.8 points per game and only shot at a 39.6 percent clip. But even through that, he set the tone by remaining confident and aggressive.

“I think it's a mindset of always being in attack mode. The last couple of games I didn't have that mindset, I let my foot off the gas...I told one of our coaches it's time for me to get back into that mode and try to finish these last seven strong and go into the postseason with some momentum.” —Paolo Banchero on his gameplan

Despite averaging 22 points per game, Banchero has proven he can be an elite scorer. He has put up 30 or more points in ten instances this season, which is a type of player the Magic have lacked for most of their history.

He has demonstrated the ability to pick apart opposing defenses this season with ease, beating opponents on the block. When Banchero is in control, the team follows suit.

“He’s a special kid. The way in which he plays, finds his teammates...you continue to see him grow and see exactly what he's doing and the trust that his teammates continue to have in him.” —Coach Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero

Later this month, Banchero will get his first taste of the postseason, something any star in the making must receive. While the Magic are a legitimate playoff contender, their lack of playoff pedigree and young age are factors that must be considered.

The reality is that the Magic, and Banchero, will be short-lived in the playoffs this season. But that taste of the postseason will be a valuable experience for Banchero and the rest of the team.

Provided they do not trend backward in future seasons, and this year ends up just being a fluke, Banchero will provide the skills necessary to propel Orlando to a possible championship, their first in franchise history. In that instance, he may very well become the next face of the NBA in the near future.