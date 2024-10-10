Former West Ham United boss Paolo Di Canio has blasted Manchester United for their decision to sell Scott McTominay following the Scotsman’s impressive start to life in Serie A.

Speaking to the Italian outlet Il Matino, the former Lazio striker said he would ‘arrest’ all the Man United directors for their decision to part ways with the 27-year-old midfielder, who ended his Old Trafford career by departing to Italy on deadline day.

Media figures in Italy have since praised McTominay as Napoli’s ‘best player by a distance’ after he shone in their latest 3-1 win over Como, opening the scoring after just 26 seconds.

The Scottish international scored his second goal of the season, extending Napoli’s impressive domestic run as they remain unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions.

The former Red Devils ace is quickly becoming a fan favourite in Italy as his superb performances have fired Napoli to the top of the Serie A table after seven rounds of matches.

McTominay was part of a significant Man United squad clear-out this summer, with his departure being the most expensive, moving for a fee in the region of £25million.

McTominay Impresses in Serie A Start

After departing Old Trafford in August

Di Canio, speaking to Il Matino, has criticised Man United’s decision to sell McTominay and stated he would ‘arrest all the directors’ for letting the Scotsman depart:

“I would go to Manchester United to arrest all the directors, how can you give McTominay away?”

McTominay’s record goal-scoring campaign was not enough to convince Man United chiefs to retain him for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old netted ten times across all competitions last season, a career-best for the advanced midfielder.

The Carrington graduate departed after making 255 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering eight assists in the process.

Upon his arrival at Napoli, McTominay signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

Scott McTominay Napoli Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 81.7 Progressive carries per 90 2.81 Minutes played 287

New Serie A giants’ boss Antonio Conte will be hoping the ex-Man United star will continue his excellent form deeper into the season and help Napoli bounce back after a dismal year in Italy, where they finished just 10th in the league table, despite lifting the title a season prior.

Ten Hag Avoids Man United Axe

Yet to Receive Any News from INEOS

Erik ten Hag has seemingly avoided the sack at Man United for now, as the Dutchman has not received any formal communication from the Old Trafford hierarchy regarding his future, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Dutch tactician is now preparing for the next string of games and is expected to be in charge when United resume their season on October 19, welcoming Brentford.

According to Romano, INEOS and the leadership team are still discussing Ten Hag’s future internally but are ‘taking their time’ before making any decision.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.