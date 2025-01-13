An iconic name in the history of football, Paolo Maldini is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, playing as both a left back and centre back for AC Milan and Italy during his career.

Maldini's style of play was composed. He used his exceptional understanding of the game to position himself correctly, which often had an impact on the decision-making of the forwards he played against. His anticipation was also another unplayable component to his game, reading situations to cut off the passing lanes, stifling opposition attacks.

In the golden age of Italian football, Maldini faced off against some formidable domestic outfits in the Serie A, defending against some of the greatest attacking players of his generation. Some of these super talents that Maldini played against included Roberto Baggio, Marco Van Basten, Zinedine Zidane, and Michel Platini.

Maldini Named Maradona and Ronaldo

He claimed the pair were his toughest opponents

However, during an interview with Bild, via quotes shared by Goal, Maldini detailed who the two best players he ever faced were, explaining that Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario were the pair that stood out from the rest, saying:

"I was lucky enough to play against Maradona. He and Ronaldo, when he was at Inter Milan—they were my toughest opponents."

Though Maldini has come up against some top players, it is hard to see past Ronaldo and Maradona as not only the two best Serie A players of a generation, but also two of the best players of all time.

Unplayable in his prime years, Ronaldo Nazário is considered by many as the greatest striker to have ever played the game. Despite having his career plagued by injuries, the Brazilian dropped the jaws of football fans with his all-around centre-forward play and left many wondering just how good he could have been without injuries. Scoring 234 goals and assisting 55 in 330 appearances during his club career, Ronaldo was prolific in front of goal and could score any type of goal. Whether it was from distance, a tap-in, or from a piece of individual brilliance, he had it in his locker.

Though, perhaps the most impressive aspect of Ronaldo's game was that for a striker with so much natural ability, he also attained great physical strength. This allowed him to play a more target man role in games, holding onto the ball using his body to retain possession for his side, making him a unique talent.

However, Maradona was a very different player from Ronaldo, playing more of an advanced midfielder role for Napoli in his Serie A days. His ball-carrying ability and speed of thought were what set him apart from any other player seen beforehand and have only been rivalled by Lionel Messi. With a low centre of gravity, Maradona's tight control and quick feet made him a nightmare to defend, and coupled with a bullet of a left foot and a creative brain, he was virtually impossible to stop.

His personality on the football pitch also grasped the attention of football fans across the globe, rallying his sides as the leader in the changing rooms. This is exemplified by his 1986 World Cup performance, where he was the decisive factor in Argentina's title triumph. Scoring 159 goals and assisting 107 in 343 games, Maradona had the perfect blend of the beautiful style of play, effectiveness on the pitch, and a gripping personality. He's considered one of the best players ever for a reason.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 13/01/2025