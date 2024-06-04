Highlights If Lucas Paqueta faces a ban for breaching betting rules, West Ham may want to keep Flynn Downes.

Southampton are eager to keep Downes due to his vital role in their possession-oriented system.

West Ham are likely to seek replacements for Paqueta, whether internal or external, and may be active in the transfer window.

The outcome of Lucas Paqueta's betting scandal could mean that Flynn Downes stays at West Ham this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Downes enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Southampton last season, making 37 appearances for the South Coast club as they won promotion back to the Premier League. Yesterday, Sheth reported that the Saints would like to keep the player permanently, but that move could be thrown into jeopardy depending on the outcome of the charges labeled at Paqueta.

The Brazilian midfielder could be facing a life-time ban from the Premier League, after being accused of spot-fixing in four separate instances. Sheth believes that this potential ban could have adverse effects on West Ham's approach to squad building this summer.

Sheth: Downes Could Stay if Paqueta is Banned for a While

Russel Martin is eager to sign Downes permanently

Southampton boss Russel Martin's possession-oriented system has come to rely upon Downes, who was an integral piece in the Saints' ability to retain the ball and progress it up the pitch in the Championship. While West Ham may be attracted to these skills and decide to keep the player, there had been reports suggesting that they'd be willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old.

However, this retaining of Downes could be necessitated by the potentially lengthy absence of Paqueta. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said regarding the situation:

"I think one other issue to watch as well, and I wonder if it will have an influence, is the situation with Lucas Paqueta and the betting charges that have been levelled against him, and whether and how soon that is going to be heard. If the worst comes to worse, do West Ham United maybe have to legislate for maybe losing Lucas Paqueta for a while and will that have an impact on whether Flynn Downes stays or goes off to Southampton?'

While the outcome of the charges facing Paqueta are far from certain at this point, there is a possibility that he is indeed not available for the Hammers next season. Julen Lopetegui will still have the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Souceck and Edson Alvarez at his disposal, but the extra depth Downes could provide may be needed.

On the other hand, many would argue Paqueta and Downes' profiles do not match, and thus that the latter is not a direct alternative to the former, and the east London club will cash in anyway. This would likely mean West Ham still dip into the market to replace Paqueta, but it will ultimately depend on Lopetegui's evaluation of the two players' skillsets.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (league only) Stat Paqueta Downes Appearances 31 33 Goals 4 2 Assists 6 2 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 3.26 2.33 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 6.43 4.31

West Ham Likely to be Active in the Window

The Hammers have been linked to a number of players

After finishing ninth last season, but ending the campaign with just two wins in their last eleven games, Lopetegui will be looking to drastically improve his squad and launch an assault on a European place next season. Having sold Declan Rice for £100m last year, there could be money to spend, and the Irons have already been linked with a number of potential incoming players.

Not only will a Paqueta replacement be on the list of priorities, but Lopetegui also looks to be chasing a central defender and a striker while they are closing in on the signing of Palmeiras star Luis Guliherme.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/06/2024.