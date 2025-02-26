49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe has broken his silence on a potential takeover of Rangers and admitted it is something they are looking into.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last week that the two parties were close to an agreement over a deal that would see the American investment firm take a 51% stake in the Glasgow giants. A deal is expected to be confirmed before the summer begins, with April eyed as an ideal timeline for a deal to go through.

The 49ers are already said to be involved in the recruitment process for a new manager this summer after Philippe Clement was sacked after 16 months in charge, with former club captain Barry Ferguson placed in interim charge until the end of the season.

49ers already own Leeds United

Marathe is currently the president of the 49ers Enterprises which owns NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and Championship outfit Leeds United.

While speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Marathe was asked about the prospective Rangers takeover and while he didn't confirm the deal he did admit that they were looking into new clubs to purchase and add to their portfolio.

"I can't really comment on whatever rumours might be out there. But we are looking at other opportunities. "It is doable to replicate the passion [of Leeds]. What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, history of success and potential for growth. "And if you are a sports person, and you love it and treat it as a way of life like I do, then absolutely there is enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties, just like there is to love all your children."

Rangers currently find themselves 16 points behind fierce rivals Celtic in the title race, having won just one league title in the last 13 years.

That period of dominance from Celtic has seen them close the gap on Rangers as the most successful club in Scottish history, with both teams set to be tied on 55 league titles at the end of this season barring a late miracle under Ferguson.

