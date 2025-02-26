Leeds United and 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe has shared a major update on the plan to expand Elland Road.

The American investment firm bought the club from Andrea Radrizzani upon their relegation to the Championship and have been vocal about their plans to expand the stadium as part of their long-term vision for the club.

But after the team failed to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, there was some concern about how financially viable it would be Leeds to be able to follow through with those plans.

Leeds Plans to Expand Elland Road in Motion

Marathe: Announcements to come

But with the club currently sitting five points clear at the top of the Championship and with the 49ers fully committed, president Marathe has shared an exciting update while speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

"Our goal is to expand Elland Road. There will probably be a couple of phases that ultimately take us to 53,000. The first phase will probably be 47,000. "Of paramount importance is to keep the cauldron and electricity of the stadium the same as it is today. Elland Road is a stadium managers and players of other clubs don't like playing at. It's been called a cauldron and a hurricane of noise. "It is really important for us to get more of our supporters into the stadium, and make it even more difficult for other clubs to come and play in, but we want to preserve some of the magic of what Elland Road is. "We have done a lot of the pre-development work, in picking architects and working with the local council. There are probably some announcements to come and I am really excited about that."

Leeds are on the verge of a sensational return to the Premier League under manager Daniel Farke, who was brought in following their relegation and has helped turn the club's fortunes around.

A record-breaking Championship season last year saw the team miss out on promotion after suffering defeat in the playoff final at Wembley, but they are now in a strong position to get back to the top-flight at the second time of asking following their 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Monday night.

