A Paralympic athlete who had a tattoo of the Olympic rings has spoken out after a rule change meant he could be banned from competing at the Games this year.

While in the Olympics it's common for athletes to get a tattoo of the iconic Olympic rings - which lets the world know about their achievements, in the Paralympics, it's a lot different. If a Paralympian were to do such a thing, they'd be disqualified from the Games altogether. This is all down to a strange advertisement ruling by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) - one that some athletes in the past have learnt their lesson from.

In the build-up to the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016, Josef Craig - a British swimmer - was disqualified from the International Paralympic Committee Swimming European Championships, despite winning his heat, all because his chest adorned a visible Olympic ring tattoo.

An IPC spokesperson said at the time: "Body advertising is not allowed in any way whatsoever and that includes the Olympic rings. The athlete did not wear a cover and was therefore disqualified. All teams are informed of the advertising policy at a technical meeting prior to competition so it wasn't as if they had not been reminded about the rules."

Rudy Garcia-Tolson Disagrees with the Rules

Team USA star Rudy Garcia-Tolson had the rings tattooed onto the back of his left shoulder after winning gold in the 200m individual medley swimming.

When Garcia-Tolson took part in the London 2012 Paralympics, the rule was put in place for all athletes, however, it was not enforced. The American athlete revealed he covered up his rings with marker, but by the time he jumped into the pool, the marker had worn off. That said, he wasn't disqualified and kept his silver medal.

“That was kind of unintentional, but at the same time I feel like that’s who I am,” he told NBC Sports.

Garcia-Tolson discussed having to cover up as he prepared to tape over his rings for Rio in 2016.

"I don’t really agree with it, but it’s the rules, so we’re just going to have to go with it. I’m going to follow the rules. I don’t want to put all this hard work in and then get disqualified for something I have on my body.”

The American added that on his team of Paralympians, the standard is that if you earn a gold medal you reward yourself by getting the rings tattoo - despite it not being the same logo.

“We feel like we should be treated no differently than our Olympic teammates,” he said. "The title, the names, to me it’s just kind of unimportant. Who’s to say in 20 years we don’t have the same logo [as the Olympics].”

The Difference in Rules Between Olympics & Paralympics

With the Paris Paralympics due to start on the 28th of August, it is still expected that this bizarre ruling will remain in place. This comes despite the fact that those who participated in the Olympic Games just two weeks earlier being allowed to freely showcase their ink.

Despite the disparity between the two Games’, this controversial ruling is exclusive to the Paralympics, being that the IPC and International Olympic Committee (IOC) are separate organisations that each enforce their own rules.

For the Olympic Games, the IOC states that athletes are allowed to showcase their tattoos without the need to cover up unless they are advertising a product.

Nick Symmonds, a former American 800m runner, made the headlines for his tattoo covering during races, where he had sold a nine-inch advertisement space on his shoulder for over $20,000. He was forced to wear a strip of tape during races after T-Mobile agreed a deal which saw the US star applying a temporary tattoo before every race, only to cover it up.