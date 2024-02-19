Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars are keen to keep Calvin Ridley, which will cost the team a second-round draft pick if he signs an extension.

Calvin Ridley played like a top receiver for Jacksonville in 2023 after being acquired last offseason.

The 2024 free-agent class has several talented wide receivers, with Ridley potentially emerging as the top player at the position.

With 1,016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Calvin Ridley was an essential piece of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in 2023. Considering he initially only cost the organization a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, it's safe to say the Jaguars received a solid return on their investment.

“We would love to have Calvin back," Jaguars' general manager Trent Balke said at a recent press conference when asked about Ridley's status. "We are going to work toward that."

Although the trade worked out swimmingly for Jacksonville this past season, the conditional pick they sent to Atlanta has already become a third-rounder, thanks to Ridley hitting specific incentives.

And depending on what happens with Ridley over the next couple of weeks, it could become a second-rounder. If the Jaguars re-sign the soon-to-be free agent to an extension before the new league year begins on March 13, the Falcons will receive the Jags' second-round pick, which is currently the 48th overall selection.

But if Ridley hits the open market, the pick remains a third-rounder, even if he re-signs with Jacksonville.

Calvin Ridley is still a productive receiver

The Jaguars' receiver showed little rust after missing the entire 2022 season

Ridley, one of the better receivers in the league, played in only five games during the 2021 season, stepping down from football to deal with mental health issues. He was then suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's rules on gambling.

The Jaguars, looking to find a receiver to team with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, saw Ridley as a smart buy-low opportunity. The former Falcon was terrific for the Jaguars this past season, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley 2023 Stats Stat Ridley NFL Rank Receptions 76 30 Rec. Yards 1,016 25 Rec. TDs 8 13 Yards Per Catch 13.4 39

The 2024 free-agent class features several terrific wide receivers, such as Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Mike Evans. If those players are re-signed or given the franchise tag, Ridley could emerge as the top free agent available at the position.

Jacksonville will have competition for his services, but the Jaguars will also be motivated to keep Ridley on the field for their young quarterback. They just might not want to sign him until free agency actually begins to keep that second-round selection intact.

