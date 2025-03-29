Tottenham could use Fabio Paratici's contacts to get a meeting with Xavi about replacing Ange Postecoglou this summer if they decide to make a change, according to John Wenham.

The Lilywhites have had a difficult campaign this season and reports have suggested that the Australian's role as manager is now in "serious doubt", with the club identifying that a change may be needed in order to progress.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Fulham manager Marco Silva have been installed as the early favourites should Daniel Levy decide to pull the trigger, but Wenham believes Paratici's contact book could help the north London outfit land a much bigger name.

Paratici to Organise Xavi Meeting for Tottenham

Ex-Barcelona man is a free agent

Paratici is currently on a worldwide ban from football but reports have suggested that when that comes to an end this summer he could return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his old role.

The Italian was a big factor in convincing Antonio Conte to take over at Spurs previously, and while speaking to Tottenham News pundit Wenham revealed that he believes that he could do similar with Spain's Xavi.

“Xavi would be someone I would look to contact,” Wenham said. “If Spurs have any sort of ambition, that is the calibre of manager we should be going after. I understand you need the contacts to help make it happen. “However, Paratici managed to attract Antonio Conte, which didn’t seem possible at the time. I’m sure he could help Tottenham get a meeting with Xavi. “Look at what Xavi did with Barcelona, with so many restrictions against him. It was incredible. He brought through a lot of young players and gave the likes of Lamine Yamal a platform to perform. Therefore, he is someone I’d be asking the question of.”

Xavi has previously been described as "the best manager in the world" before he left Barcelona following a fallout with the board, and he is currently a free agent heading into the summer.

His attacking style of football would certainly be appealing to fans and he has won trophies wherever he has been, including a La Liga title in his first full season with Barca in 2022/23.

While the future of Paratici and Postecoglou is up in the air this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on heading into the summer window.

Xavi Barcelona Managerial Stats Games 142 Wins 89 Draws 24 Losses 29 Win percentage 62.68%

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 29/03/2025.