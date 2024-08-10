Highlights Paris 2024 officials have addressed complaints about Olympic medals after skateboarder Nyjah Huston showed damage to his bronze prize.

Huston expressed disappointment in the quality of his medal, suggesting Paris 2024 needs to improve the durability of awards.

In response to the situation, Paris 2024 officials plan to replace damaged medals and work with athletes to understand the cause.

Officials at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have publicly addressed the state of some of the medals handed out to athletes. There had been talk surrounding the durability of the prizes after Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston displayed the damage done to his bronze medal just one week after winning it.

Huston finished behind Japan's Yuto Horigome and fellow Team USA member Jagger Eaton in the men's street final. While the 29-year-old was hopeful of winning a gold medal, he ultimately had to settle for bronze, which is still a huge privilege to athletes who have dedicated their lives to their respective crafts.

However, it came to light that the beautiful and shiny medal handed to Huston didn't remain in such a condition for too long. Signs of deterioration had already begun to take place inside the first seven days of his ownership of the medal.

Related How Much An Olympic Medal is Actually Worth The true value of the materials that go into an Olympic medal have been revealed...

Paris 2024 Officials Address Complaints

Replacement medals are set to be handed out

Following outrage at the state of Huston's award in such a short space of time, those in charge at the Olympics felt it was necessary to publicly address the situation. A spokesperson for the event told the Daily Mail:

"Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded. "Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage."

For those wondering what would happen in the case of Huston or any other athlete who sees their medal suffer damage, the spokesperson added: "The medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in an identical way to the originals."

What Huston Said

He claimed Paris 2024 must 'step up the quality'

In his social media post, the skateboarder explained that it took very little for his medal to look worse for wear: "Alright, so the medals look great when they are brand new. But they look worse after I let them sit on my skin with some sweat for a little while and let my friends wear them over the weekend."

He would then go on to add a scathing review while claiming those in charge need to improve the quality of the awards going forward: "They are apparently not as high quality as you would think. I mean look at that thing, it is looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little so I think the Olympic medals need to step up the quality a little bit."