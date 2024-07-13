Highlights Group B at Paris the 2024 Olympics includes France, Germany, Brazil, and Japan, with France and Germany favored to advance.

Teams to watch in Group B include France's young star Wembanyama, Germany's Schröder, and France's Gobert.

France and Germany are predicted to advance as the top two teams in Group B, with Brazil and Japan providing strong competition.

Group B of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for Men's Basketball features the host nation, France, looking to fend off challengers in an effort to secure a medal on home soil. Their first group of opposition should present a considerable, but not insurmountable, threat.

France, Germany, Brazil, and Japan make up Group B for this year's Olympics. One could argue that this will be the second-most competitive group in the tournament behind Group A, which has been dubbed the 'Group of Death.'

To some extent, similarly to Group A, this group will also have each of these nations feeling as though they have a legitimate chance to make it out of the group stages and into the knockouts. However, Group B arguably has two teams that will be considered as heavier favorites to advance.

The schedule for games to be played in the group stages is as follows.

Men's Olympic Basketball – Group B Schedule Date Matchup Time July 27th Germany vs. Japan 7:30 AM ET July 27th France vs. Brazil 11:15 AM ET July 30th Japan vs. France 11:15 AM ET July 30th Brazil vs. Germany 3:00 PM ET August 2nd Japan vs. Brazil 5:00 AM ET August 2nd France vs. Germany 3:00 PM ET

The format for the Olympic basketball competition will involve the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages. This will make up six of the eight slots for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The last two spots will be filled by the two teams with the best record that did not place in the top two of their respective groups. That is how the final eight for the competition will be set.

Path to the Olympics

Revisiting how each country qualified for the 2024 games in Paris

With France hosting the Olympic Games this year, they are automatically granted a spot in the tournament. However, that should not mean they are to be taken lightly. Team France is headlined by the twin towers of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert . Scoring on the interior against this team is going to be extremely difficult for any opponent.

Germany's strong performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup locked up a spot in Paris as one of Europe's two teams. They would go on to win that tournament and enter Paris with high expectations for their team.

Brazil had to punch their ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Brazil dominated Latvia, winning 94-69, to secure their spot in Paris.

Japan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics thanks to their performance at the FIBA World Cup. They had the strongest finish out of any team from Asia, securing their opportunity to compete at the Olympics. They will be the only team from the continent at the Paris games.

Projected Starting Lineups

The group should feature a handful of names basketball fans are familiar with

NBA fans will likely be able to recognize a solid number of the names here among this group for each of the teams.

Team France – Projected Starting Lineup Guard Matthew Strazel Guard Isaia Cordinier Forward Bilal Coulibaly Forward Victor Wembanyama Center Rudy Gobert

France has a considerable amount of talent available to them for this tournament, making their projected starting lineup a question that could still need answering. One thing is for sure though, Wembanyama and Gobert will undoubtedly be leading the way for Les Bleus.

Team Germany – Projected Starting Lineup Guard Dennis Schröder Guard Andreas Obst Forward Franz Wagner Forward Daniel Theis Center Johannes Voigtmann

Germany should not be expected to differ too far from the combinations and lineups that helped them win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Dennis Schroder should lead the way for Germany, supported by the Wagner brothers in Franz and Moritz.

Team Brazil – Projected Starting Lineup Guard Marcelinho Huertas Guard Georginho De Paula Forward Leo Meindl Forward Lucas Dias Forward Bruno Caboclo

Toronto Raptors fans will recognize the name leading the way for Brazil in this tournament. Bruno Caboclo was selected 20th overall by the team in the 2014 NBA Draft .

Team Japan – Projected Starting Lineup Guard Yuki Togashi Guard Yuki Kawamura Forward Rui Hachimura Forward Yuta Watanabe Center Josh Hawkinson

Japan will be looking to improve upon its showing at the 2020 Olympics, which was held on their home soil. The team is headlined by L.A. Lakers forward Rui Hachimura .

Players To Watch In Group B

Fans will be familiar with the headliners in this group

The names to keep an eye on in this group should be, more or less, as expected.

Victor Wembanyama (France)

All eyes will be on France's young phenom. Wembanyama has been dazzling in the tune-up games before the tournament. He feels like the biggest star in this group by a country mile. If France is going to make a run in this tournament, it will be behind Wembanyama's star efforts.

Dennis Schröder (Germany)

Schröder loves the international stage. He led the way for Germany in 2023, winning FIBA World Cup MVP as the nation won the tournament. If the Germans are to replicate the kind of success they had in the World Cup, Schröder will be at the epicenter of that.

Rudy Gobert (France)

The combination of Wembanyama and Gobert is going to be pivotal to France's hopes of winning a medal on their home soil. Gobert getting the opportunity to defend the paint without the NBA's rules involving the restricted area feels like a massive cheat code for France.

Prediction For Group B

Two teams should have an easy path to advancing

Despite the competition, the anticipated results of this group feel fairly straightforward.

One should expect France and Germany to advance as the top two teams in Group B. Brazil and Japan will not make it easy on them, but this should be the European squads' group for the taking.

There is a chance that one of Brazil or Japan can secure one of the final two spots in the knockout stages for teams outside the top two. Brazil should be a slight favorite in that regard, but it really could go either way between those two sides.