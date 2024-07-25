Highlights The USA is heavily favored to win Olympic Basketball gold at -500 odds.

The top Tournament MVP contenders include LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Edwards.

Other notable MVP contenders feature Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama.

The opening ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are just around the corner! On July 26th, 2024, Paris will welcome the world's athletes to compete for bragging rights and national pride.

One of the biggest headliners of the summer games is always Olympic Basketball . This year's tournament should have the potential to be one of the best ever.

The gap between the USA and the rest of the world in the sport of basketball is closing. Look no further than the fact that the USA could not even secure a medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup to prove that notion.

However, this prompted the Americans to send in the Avengers. This year's Olympic roster is one of the most loaded that the USA has ever had.

As such, the USA is the heavy betting favorite. They are currently sitting at -500 to win the tournament and leave Paris with gold medals.

Canada and France are favored to join them on the podium. The Canadians currently sit at -115 odds to win a medal in the event. France holds the next best odds at +100.

As a result of all of this, the odds of winning MVP at the Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament are particularly favorable for one of the USA's premier talents. However, the list is not exclusively dominated by Americans. There are a few notable exceptions from other nations that hold competitive odds.

1 LeBron James (USA)

Betting odds: +350

It is genuinely amazing how great LeBron James continues to play while nearing the age of forty. During the USA's tune-up games leading up to the Olympics, James firmly established himself at the top of the team's pecking order.

LeBron James – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 25.7 RPG 7.3 APG 8.3 FG% 54.0 3P% 41.0

James is coming off another stellar individual season in the NBA . He continues to play at a superstar level at an age where few would have believed that to be possible.

His heroics in the pre-tournament games against South Sudan and Germany have shown the world that he is this team's leader and alpha dog. With the USA favored to win the tournament, it makes logical sense that he is the betting favorite to win the award.

2 Stephen Curry (USA)

Betting odds: +600

If James is the alpha dog for the team, then Stephen Curry is his right-hand man.

Stephen Curry – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.4 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 FG% 45.0 3P% 40.8

Curry, similarly to James, continues to perform at an elite level in the back-half of his thirties. Despite the Golden State Warriors missing the playoffs, Curry was once again named an All-Star and was selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

The greatest shooter of all time even won this year's Clutch Player of the Year award. Perhaps being able to rise to the biggest occasions is something that will allow Curry to nab this year's Tournament MVP.

3 Anthony Edwards (USA)

Betting odds: +700

Anthony Edwards is a player who is not short on confidence. On a team filled with a long list of future Hall of Fame talent, Edwards boldly proclaimed himself as the number one option.

Anthony Edwards – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 25.9 RPG 5.4 APG 5.1 FG% 46.1 3P% 35.7

Edwards has shown himself as a prime candidate to join the illustrious list of superstars in the NBA. Some even believe Edwards is the favorite to be the next face of the league.

Winning Tournament MVP over the legends he will be sharing the court with would certainly be a massive statement on his part.

4 Kevin Durant (USA)

Betting odds: +900

Kevin Durant continues to work his way back from a calf injury, in hopes of playing for the USA once the tournament starts. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Durant may miss the beginning of the tournament.

Durant feels like a tough player to reliably place a bet upon, as things currently stand. It is unclear how much time he will miss, making this one of the less reliable options.

Kevin Durant – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 6.6 APG 5.0 FG% 52.3 3P% 41.3

Durant is easily one of the best players on Team USA from a pure talent standpoint. However, that does not remove the risk of his health preventing him from winning Tournament MVP.

5 Joel Embiid (USA)

Betting odds: +900

On paper, one could make the argument that Joel Embiid is the best player on Team USA. He did just have an MVP season in 2022-23 and is generally perceived as a top five player in basketball.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 34.7 RPG 11.0 APG 5.6 FG% 52.9 3P% 38.8

In practice, Embiid's game has not quite translated to FIBA as desired. The types of fouls that Embiid is used to drawing in the NBA are just not being officiated the same with the FIBA rules, where referees typically allow for a little more physicality.

There have been too many times when Embiid has not even looked like the best big man on his team, let alone the overall player. The risk-reward of placing this bet is certainly enticing when contrasting Embiid's talent by comparison to his odds. However, those odds feel pretty on the nose for his realistic chances of winning Tournament MVP.

6 Jayson Tatum (USA)

Betting odds: +1000

Jayson Tatum just won his first championship. Perhaps winning Tournament MVP can add another accolade to what has been a very successful 2024 for the young Boston Celtics star.

Jayson Tatum – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.9 RPG 8.1 APG 4.9 FG% 47.1 3P% 37.6

However, the argument against placing a wager on Tatum is an easy one to make. He failed to stand out as the Eastern Conference MVP or Finals MVP during his team's championship run this season. Both of those accolades went to Jaylen Brown .

It feels hard to imagine Tatum separating himself in comparison to some of his superstar teammates for this individual accolade. He could not even do so for a team where he was the best player.

7 Anthony Davis (USA)

Betting odds: +1000

Anthony Davis has arguably been the USA's best big man on the roster during the tune-up games. He has been an absolute force coming off the bench for the team.

Anthony Davis – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 24.7 RPG 12.6 APG 3.5 FG% 55.6 3P% 27.1

Davis should have every opportunity to be a very disruptive defender on the interior with the less frequent whistles from the officials in the FIBA environment. Couple that with the dominant force he has been on the glass and as a scorer in the paint, and Davis starts to feel like a very good bang-for-buck selection to win the Tournament MVP.

8 Nikola Jokić (Serbia)

Betting odds: +1500

Despite Serbia currently holding the fourth-best odds, at +1600, to win the tournament, no player outside the USA has better odds to win the Tournament MVP than Nikola Jokic . Considering Jokić's claim to the title of best player in the world, it feels justified to see him in this position.

Nikola Jokić – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.4 RPG 12.4 APG 9.0 FG% 58.3 3P% 35.9

Serbia finished second at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup without Jokic in the mix. The addition of him to an already cohesive unit provides some reason for excitement.

NBA fans have already witnessed how great Jokić can be when he's locked in, at his best, when the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship in 2023. Betting on him to have that kind of impactful run does not feel like the craziest notion, by any means.

9 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Betting odds: +1600

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a bonafide superstar. His MVP-runner up this past season has officially cemented his status among the very best players in basketball.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 30.1 RPG 5.5 APG 6.2 FG% 53.5 3P% 35.3

Gilgeous-Alexander was integral to Canada winning the bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. With Canada holding the second-best odds to both win a medal and capture gold at the tournament, he should be a very popular pick for those banking on an upset of the USA.

10 Victor Wembanyama (France)

Betting odds: +1700

It feels incredible to think that if France has a shot at winning the gold medal on their own home soil, it would likely be on the backs of a twenty-year-old. That is just how great Victor Wembanyama already is.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 FG% 46.5 3P% 32.5

Wembanyama had some incredible hype around him before playing his rookie season in the NBA. So far, he has done nothing to dissuade anyone from holding on to that hype.

Winning the Tournament MVP on home soil would be an incredible feat for what is projected to be an all-time career for the French phenom.

