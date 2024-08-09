Highlights France defeated Germany 73-69 in the Olympic Semifinals.

Victor Wembanyama has led France with his dominant defense throughout the tournament.

Winning gold would be as good as winning an NBA championship for Wembanyama's legacy.

France has a chance to do something special.

Despite entering their semifinal matchup against Germany as underdogs, France came away with a 73-69 victory. They will now compete against Team USA for the gold medal on home soil in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

Knocking off this German team was no easy feat. Germany was riding some serious momentum into this tournament after winning the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The last time these two teams matched up, Germany beat France in the group stage, 85-71.

Expectations would have been high for France internally heading into this tournament.

The pressure of home soil is one thing. However, considering France claimed the silver medal in Olympic Basketball when the games were in Tokyo, there would likely have been an understanding that this team had a very high ceiling in this tournament.

One of the biggest reasons for that high ceiling is the generational talent that dons a French jersey. Victor Wembanyama has captured the imagination of basketball fans across the world.

After a sensational rookie year in the NBA, many are already pondering how long it will take until Wembanyama is the best player in the world. It is not often that a 20-year-old will carry the expectations of an entire nation, but that is precisely the case here.

With France on its way to the Gold Medal Game, Wembanyama has a chance to have the first legacy-defining moment of his career.

France's Run to The Finals

Wembanyama has been good, but his supporting cast carried its weight

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wembanyama's tournament run to this point has been impressive. Undoubtedly, he is the best player for France and the driving force behind the team's success.

Victor Wembanyama – Olympic Tournament Averages Category Stat PPG 13.8 RPG 10.2 APG 3.6 BPG 2.0 SPG 2.2 FG% 37.5 3P% 26.7

Wembanyama's defensive impact is the immediate standout for anyone looking at his statistics. He ranks in the top two in both steals and blocks per game at the tournament and in the top three for defensive rebounds.

Wembanyama's defense has been crucial for France. No one needs to look further than the quarterfinal game against Canada to see prime examples of Wembanyama's impact.

Canada's offense looked abysmal in the first half of their matchup. Much of that can be attributed to a genuine fear of stepping inside the paint with Wembanyama lurking.

There were certainly times when it was clear that Canada was settling for perimeter looks due to the presence of the French phenom down low.

However, to say Wembanyama has done it all himself is simply untrue.

Another thing that jumps out from Wembanyama's tournament stats is his scoring efficiency, or lack thereof.

Wembanyama struggled from the field in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. Against Canada, he only shot 2-for-10 from the field for seven points.

His numbers were not that much stronger versus Germany. Wembanyama posted 11 points while shooting 4-of-17 from the field.

Players like Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier have stepped up in France's last two games. Yabusele scored an efficient 22 points (6-for-9 from the field) against Canada and 17 points (7-of-11 from the field) against Germany.

Cordinier dropped 20 points (6-of-10 from the field) against Canada and 16 points (6-for-13 from the field) against Germany.

Wembanyama's elite defense will be the highlight of France's run throughout this tournament, which should be a significant talking point regarding his early basketball resume. However, his teammates deserve their flowers for their offensive performances to help.

If Wembanyama can do it on both ends in the Gold Medal Game, that performance will be remembered for decades.

What a Silver Medal Would Do for Wembanyama

Securing a silver medal would be an impressive early-career accomplishment

France, at minimum, already has a silver medal locked up. There is no shame in coming in second to a star-studded team like the USA has.

Team USA – Top Talents Player Championships MVPs LeBron James 4 4 Stephen Curry 4 2 Kevin Durant 2 1 Joel Embiid 0 1 Anthony Davis 1 0

Considering how far France has made it to this point, there is already a massive notch under Wembanyama's belt. This feels especially true when considering the aforementioned impact that he has made on the defensive end.

Despite the game of basketball growing internationally, the USA still has a stranglehold on the best talent in the world. Teams have competed to come in second place to the USA since 2008.

Wembanyama's reputation would still be considerably boosted by his achievements. However, as mentioned, France had already captured silver in Tokyo without Wembanyama.

Silver would be a nice accomplishment, but the real value is obviously in winning gold.

What a Gold Medal Would Do for Wembanyama

Winning the tournament would elevate Wembanyama enormously

If Wembanyama can lead France to an upset over the USA in the Gold Medal Game, things will get very interesting. There's no need to look any further than Manu Ginobili to see what winning the gold medal can do to boost a player's legacy.

Manu Ginobili – 2004 Olympic Tournament Stats Category Stat PPG 19.3 RPG 4.0 APG 3.3 SPG 1.4 FG% 57.6 3P% 40.5

As much as people remember Ginobili for his role in many championships with the San Antonio Spurs , one could argue that the most remarkable feat in his basketball career was winning the gold medal.

Beating the USA at the Olympics is as good as an NBA championship. One could argue it actually holds more weight.

If Wembanyama were to lead France with a dominant performance on both ends, the impact on his legacy would be extraordinary. This feels especially true considering that Wembanyama would be doing it at an age so young he cannot even legally purchase alcohol in the USA.

A win on Aug.10 for Wembanyama and France could truly be the first of many legacy-defining moments for the rising star.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and FIBA Basketball.