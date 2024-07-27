Highlights Paris will stage the 33rd edition of the modern Olympic Games between July and August, 100 years after last hosting the event.

Almost 10 million tickets have been sold for a spectacle which comes three years after COVID-19 protocols prevented any spectators from attending the Tokyo Olympics.

The United States of America have the largest delegation of athletes, boasting almost 600 competitors.

The historic French capital of Paris is home to the world's most famous painting, museum and radio transmission tower. For the summer of 2024, it will also host the world's most famous sporting spectacle.

A century after last staging the multidiscipline extravaganza, the Olympic Games have returned to the banks of the River Seine this summer. More than 10,000 athletes will compete in 329 gold medal events which commence across the three weeks following the opening ceremony on 26th July. Unlike the 1924 edition, there will be no medals handed out for painting or literature - although break-dancing is making its debut.

A dark cloud hung over the buildup to the 33rd edition of the modern Olympics. Security threats, scandals and a lingering sense of ambivalence gripped a nation in the midst of political upheaval. Even French president, Emmanuel Macron, warned that the world's hosts "need to re-enthuse" on the eve of the tournament. The athletes needed little motivation. Here are the top performers at Paris 2024, where legends can be forged in less than 10 seconds.

Paris 2024 Team Medal Table Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 3 2 0 5 2 China 2 0 1 3 3 USA 1 2 2 5 4 France 1 2 1 4 5 Belgium 1 0 1 2 5 Japan 1 0 1 2 5 Kazakhstan 1 0 1 2 8 Germany 1 0 0 1 8 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 10 Italy 0 1 2 3 11 Great Britain 0 1 1 2 11 South Korea 0 1 1 2 13 Canada 0 1 0 1 13 Fiji 0 1 0 1 13 Mongolia 0 1 0 1 16 Spain 0 0 1 1 16 Hungary 0 0 1 1 16 South Africa 0 0 1 1 16 Sweden 0 0 1 1

The table is ordered by gold medals primarily, before looking at silver and then bronze.

Best-Performing Teams at Paris 2024

The USA have finished top at the last three Olympics

A shocking proportion of Parisians may have thought that the Olympics would be a "bad thing" before the tournament kicked off - 44% according to one poll - but the glorious tradition of the Games lives on in other nations. None more so than the USA. Another country gripped by political unease, the US have sent more athletes to Paris than any other nation (594) in search of topping the medal table for a fourth Games in succession.

Russia have been banned from international sporting competitions since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but athletes from the nation will still compete at Paris 2024. This select group of competitors will have to participate under a neutral banner as the Russian flag and national anthem are banned. Belarusian athletes will also be bracketed in the 'Individual Neutral Athletes' team.

While Australia typically got off to a quick start in the pool, France marked the opening day of the Games with a memorable victory in the rugby sevens against Fiji. In front of a sold-out Stade de France, Antoine Dupont was rested in the first half of a brutally energy-sapping sport before emerging off the bench to decide the game. Arguably the greatest player in the world set up one and scored two tries to defeat the defending Olympic champions. Dupont was not alone in hailing the feat as "sensational" and "unbelievable".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paris 2024 is the first Olympics to have ever achieved gender equality, with the exact same number of male and female athletes scheduled to compete.

Related Paris Olympics Medal Table Predicted The trusted supercomputer has predicted the Paris Olympics medal table, and Team GB make the top 10.

Leading Individual Medallists

Host nation France have 573 athletes competing

The prize on offer this summer is a physical slice of history. Each medal dolled out at Paris 2024 has an authentic piece of metal from the Eiffel Tower attached to it. The hulking structure unveiled at the end of the 19th century will not only serve as the centrepiece of the Olympics but hang around the necks of the most successful athletes.

At this early stage of the competition, no athlete has won more than a single gold medal. Australia's Ariarne Titmus got off to the best possible start in her quest for multiple medals by claiming a surprisingly dominant victory in the 400m freestyle with Snoop Dogg watching on at the aquatics centre in his role as a commentator for NBC. Titmus will also be competing in the 200m and 800m freestyle.

Information via the official Olympics website. Correct as of 27th July 2024, 10:45pm BST.