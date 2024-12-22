Tyson Fury shocked fans in the build-up to his world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk when he revealed that he hadn't spoken to his wife, Paris, for three months as he prepared to take on the unbeaten Ukrainian for a second time.

Having fallen to defeat in the pair's first meeting via split decision, 'The Gypsy King' opted to completely cut himself off from the outside world in an effort to reverse the result. Speaking to Queensberry Promotions during fight week, the 36-year-old explained just how far he had gone in order to eliminate any external distractions.

"It’s been a long camp, [haven't] seen my wife and kids in three months. I haven’t spoken to [my wife] at all in three months. Not one word, sacrificed a lot. But it’ll all be worth it, 100 per cent."

Paris herself took to social media later in the week to express her support for her husband's decision. The Fury family were united in the common goal of doing whatever it took to make sure that Tyson once again became the unified world heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately, things didn't go to plan. After 12 fiercely-contested rounds, Usyk emerged victorious on all three judges' scorecards by a score of 116-112. Those numbers mean that Fury won only four rounds in the fight, according to the officials. The Morecambe man barely won a round on any of the three cards in the second half of the bout.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has won five of his seven career fights at heavyweight by decision.

Tyson was raging after learning of his second-successive defeat and stormed out of the ring just moments after it was confirmed. As he arrived backstage, Fury bumped into his former trainer Ben Davison, angrily insisting that he felt he had won the fight by at least three rounds.