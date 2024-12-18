Paris Fury has responded to Tyson Fury’s recent interview, confirming his claim that they haven’t spoken "one word" for three months as he concentrates on his upcoming fight. The Wythenshawe-born fighter is gearing up to face Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in Riyadh on Saturday, December 21, with the Ukrainian’s WBC, WBA, and WBO world heavyweight titles on the line.

Usyk is the favourite to repeat his triumph from May, when he handed Fury his first-ever career loss via split decision, snatching the WBC title and becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. However, as Fury gears up to avenge that defeat in his upcoming fight, he reveals he’s gone to extreme lengths to focus, even isolating himself from his family in his quest for redemption.

"I’ll end his career, this will be, you’ll never hear about Oleksandr Usyk again after this," he told Dev Sahni from Queensberry Promotions. "It’s been a long camp, [haven't] seen my wife and kids in three months. I haven’t spoken to [my wife] at all in three months. Not one word, sacrificed a lot. But it’ll all be worth it, 100 per cent."

Paris Fury Breaks Silence After Tyson Interview

She has hailed her husband's dedication ahead of this weekend's fight

Paris Fury has since posted a clip from Tyson’s interview on her Instagram story, with the caption:

"People don't see the sacrifices made. I've let him solely concentrate on this fight. It seems like he's been gone forever, especially with no contact. But if it's what he needs."

Her post follows her recent revelation about the emotional toll she endured after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. Paris shared how she “made up a lie” to Tyson during that difficult time. The couple, who are proud parents to seven children, had been preparing to welcome their eighth child before the devastating loss.

She told OK! magazine: "I knew I had to make some decisions. Was I going to tell Tyson? I went to the hospital thinking, I don't want to have to actually go through the birth of having this child, so my friend came with me."

"At the hospital, they told me, 'You're too far on to be put to sleep. You've got to have the baby.' I was meant to be flying over to Tyson, but I had to decide – do I tell him? I came to the conclusion that whatever was happening with me, he couldn't make it better, or change what was going to come."

Paris chose not to tell her husband, as she didn't want to affect his fight. She explained: "I could change dramatically what was happening in his life. He wouldn't have been able to fight. His brain would have been all over the place. So I made the decision to not tell him."