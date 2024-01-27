Highlights Paris Johnson Jr. played every offensive down for the Cardinals, gaining valuable experience and furthering his development.

Johnson demonstrated his pass-blocking skills, finishing as the second-highest-rated rookie pass blocker according to PFF.

Johnson has the physical traits and aggressive mentality to be an exciting player, but needs to improve his consistency and technique.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Paris Johnson Jr. sixth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Originally slated to pick third, Arizona traded down to the 12th pick before moving back into the top ten to take Johnson.

He was the first offensive tackle off the board and was expected to be an immediate contributor on the Cardinals offensive line—and in his rookie year, he was. With a franchise QB like Kyler Murray under center, solid bookend tackles are a must, and they may have just got one in Johnson.

Now that Arizona’s 2023 season has concluded, it's time for a deep dive into Johnson's rookie campaign.

Paris Johnson Jr.'s numbers

Johnson gained valuable experience in 2023

Johnson was a steady force at right tackle on the Cardinals' offensive line. He played every single one of his team’s offensive downs, giving him a total of 1,133 on the year. Not only is this an impressive feat in itself, but it also ensures that Johnson got the necessary reps to further his development.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Johnson was billed as the pass protection savant of the 2023 draft. This was a big part of his appeal as a prospect and solidified him as the top offensive tackle.

It may not have been a Tristan Wirfs or Rashawn Slater-caliber rookie season, but Johnson still shined as a pass blocker. He finished as PFF’s second-highest-rated rookie pass blocker with a grade of 64.2, a few spots ahead of Chicago's Darnell Wright—just like on draft day.

Highest rookie PFF pass blocking grades Player PFF Grade Dawand Jones (CLE) 73.0 Paris Johnson Jr. (ARI) 64.2 Wanya Morris (KC) 61.6 Darnell Wright (CHI) 61.3 Anton Harrison (JAX) 60.7

He did, however, have some bad reps along the way, surrendering eight sacks and committing 12 penalties. Overall, Johnson graded out as an average starting tackle, which is no easy task for a rookie.

The eye test

Johnson is a massive and aggressive player on the o-line

While most rookies improve as the season goes on, Johnson’s best tape came early in the year. He was an effective blocker in true pass sets as well as downfield on run plays and screens.

Johnson moves well for a player of his size (6'6", 313 pounds) and has smooth footwork, which allows him to fend off speed rushes from defenders.

With that said, there are some technical inconsistencies. Johnson’s hand placement often lacked accuracy, especially when he was on the move. He often did a good job of recovering and adjusting his positioning, but against more experienced defenders, it was costly.

The Ohio State product has the requisite speed and lateral quickness to play on the move, but he also embraces the physicality of the position. Johnson’s goal throughout his rookie season wasn’t merely to win his rep as much as it was to bury his defender. He would look to finish his blocks whenever possible, even when the play was essentially over.

The physical traits, paired with an aggressive mentality, make Johnson a very exciting player to watch relative to his offensive line peers.

Areas for improvement

Consistency and technique are critical to Johnson's development

Johnson is still developing a feel for run blocking at the NFL level. His tape featured instances of miscommunication, but also a lot of plays where he simply did not execute his block properly. It’s nothing that can’t be rectified going forward, but it's still worth noting.

Johnson’s physicality also acted as a bit of a double-edged sword. It can be hard for a young player to draw the line between being aggressive and being too aggressive. Johnson’s desire to maul his opponents resulted in an unhealthy number of penalties.

No one is asking him to become a passive player, but going forward, he needs to learn how to channel that ferociousness in a way that doesn’t come at the expense of technique.

The Verdict

Cardinals may have the franchise pillar they were looking for

Johnson didn’t get the same level of media attention as other rookies. Part of this is because of his position, and the other part is because of his team. The Cardinals entered the season with low expectations (many sportsbooks had them with the lowest preseason over/under win total) and didn’t get much national attention.

However, this lack of attention had little to do with Johnson’s performance. He was a solid lineman for the entire season and had more than his share of highlight-worthy blocks. If a re-draft were to take place today, Johnson would probably still be the first tackle taken. The foundation for an elite NFL tackle is there; it’s now a matter of cleaning his game up.

With Kyler Murray healthy again and the Cardinals sitting with the fourth pick in the NFL draft, Ariona will be a far more intriguing team in 2024. Murray’s propensity for extending plays and breaking the pocket will make Johnson’s pass protection all the more vital.

Johnson lived up to expectations as a rookie; he must now build on that to become the franchise cornerstone Arizona needs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.