On the eve of the Paris 2024 Olympics commencing, it’s safe to say expectation for Team GB to succeed on the world’s most iconic sporting stage is high. A supercomputer using modern technology has predicted the Brits’ medal tally - but will it live up to expectations?

London 2012, the Olympics hosted on home soil, proved a pivotal year for Team GB to really show what they’re made of, in an impressive feat which saw them more than double their Sydney 2000 medal tally from 28 to 65 - 29 of those being gold.

Rio 2016 saw a collection of 67 medals, and Tokyo 2020 saw Team GB place fourth overall in the medal table behind the likes of the United States, China, and Japan, with 64 medals - 22 of which were gold.

How Many Medals Will Team GB Win in Paris

While hoping to reach new heights, a supercomputer ran by Gracenote has predicted a minor lull from previous results which will see Team GB win 62 medals, again placing fourth in the medal table, behind the usual suspects of the USA with 128 medals and China with 68.

In what may come as a shock to some, it also predicts GB will be sandwiched between hosts France with 63 medals despite only winning 33 at Tokyo, and Japan with 54.

Supercomputer predicts Paris Olympics medal table Position Country Medal count 1. USA 128 2. China 68 3. France 63 4. Team GB 62 5. Japan 54 6. Italy 45 7. Australia 42 8. Netherlands 41 9. Germany 35 10. South Korea 29

Who Are Team GB Medal Hopefuls at Paris Olympics

Among the predicted British success sees some of the usual suspects taking silverware home from across the Channel. 15-year-old Sky Brown is predicted to take top-spot in skateboarding, along with 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, taekwondo fighter Bradly Sinden, BMX rider Bethany Shriever, and gymnasts Jessica Gadirova and Bryony Page all predicted to be taking gold medals.

Renowned long-distance runner Laura Muir is expecting a repeat of her Tokyo 2020 result with a silver medal in the 1500m, while Britain’s record-breaking aqua man Adam Peaty is also predicted to be adding another silver medal to his collection along with Tom Dean, who took a double-gold win in Tokyo - two of the nine predicted medals in the pool.

“Britain is expected to come close to sustaining its performance in Tokyo,” said Data analysts Gracenot Nielsen. “Gracenote’s virtual media table forecasts a drop of just two medals to 62. Gold medals could be significantly down, though, as the British team are on just 15 golds in this initial prognosis.

“British success over the past three Olympic Games has been built on having medal winners in at least 20 sports and the virtual media table forecast suggests that this is set to continue.”

Also predicted to have a spot on the podium is fan favourite sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith, taking a bronze medal to total her collection to three, along with Jake Wightman, the 2022 1500m world champion hoping to make his comeback from injury.

It is worth noting the prediction didn’t account for both Russian and Belarusian athletes due to uncertainty around participation in the Games. So, as attention turns towards another summer of sporting excellence, only time will tell if a supercomputer can predict the future.